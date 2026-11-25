Magistrate Veronica da Silva and Clever Kid Academy principal Agnesia Obarisiuwa organize a mock hearing for preschoolers at Strand Magistrate's Court to promote career awareness.

Magistrate Veronica da Silva recently hosted a unique educational event at the Strand Magistrate's Court for a group of preschool pupils from Clever Kid Academy. The initiative involved a mock court hearing and building tour, which has since garnered more than 1.1 million online views. Principal Agnesia Obarisiuwa organized the visit to provide early career exposure and clarify the functions of court officials for young children.

Educational Mechanism of Court Visit

The visit occurred after official court hours to ensure no disruption to legal proceedings. Magistrate Veronica da Silva and court officials transformed the courtroom into an interactive learning environment. Children were introduced to prosecutors, interpreters, and other legal staff during this time. The schedule also included a guided tour of the holding cells and other secure areas of the building.

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Magistrate Veronica da Silva arranged the mock hearing after noticing the pupils struggled to understand the specific role of an interpreter. This practical demonstration helped clarify how different professionals contribute to the justice system. The children observed the courtroom setup and listened to explanations of legal procedures in age-appropriate terms. This hands-on approach allowed the students to see parts of the justice system they rarely encounter directly.

Principal's Defense and Stakeholder Positions

Agnesia Obarisiuwa defended the decision to bring preschoolers to a court facility amid social media criticism. She stated that children require exposure to such institutions to prevent future negative interactions with the law. The principal argued that familiarity with court processes reduces fear and builds a foundation for legal literacy. She emphasized that the goal was educational empowerment rather than simple entertainment or novelty.

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Agnesia Obarisiuwa noted that the visit was part of Clever Kid Academy's broader career-day initiative. This program aims to move beyond traditional dress-up activities by connecting children with real-world professions. The school arranged for police officers to visit the campus earlier, and a fire station tour was scheduled for Thursday. Magistrate Veronica da Silva engaged directly with the pupils to demonstrate the responsibilities of a judge.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

The educational excursion sparked important discussions among the pupils about children's rights. One student reminded another about the right to be protected and to speak out when witnessing uncomfortable adult behavior. Agnesia Obarisiuwa highlighted that these conversations were as vital as learning about potential careers. The children demonstrated a clear understanding of their safety rights after the magistrate's explanations.

Agnesia Obarisiuwa founded Clever Kid Academy twelve years ago after studying speech-language pathology and foundation phase teaching. She established the institution to address community challenges including gang violence and school dropouts. The academy plans a reunion with its first cohort of pupils when they reach Grade 7, with a next reunion planned for Grade 11. This long-term strategy encourages students to complete their matric and pursue the careers they admired as preschoolers.

The initiative successfully exposed children to professions such as judges, doctors, firefighters, and police officers. Magistrate Veronica da Silva created a safe space where students felt comfortable interacting with law enforcement and legal figures. The overwhelming online response indicates strong public support for this early education model. The school continues to arrange access to various workplaces to broaden the career horizons of its students.