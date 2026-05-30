Magesi Edge Closer to Betway Premiership with 2-0 Playoff Win Over Cape Town City

Magesi secured a crucial 2-0 victory over ten-man Cape Town City in the Betway Premiership playoffs, keeping their promotion hopes alive after a contentious penalty decision and a second-half rebound goal. The win comes after a narrow 1-0 loss to Milford in the playoff opener.

Magesi kept their Betway Premiership hopes alive with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Cape Town City in the playoffs at the Seshego Stadium on Saturday.

The match was marked by controversy early on as Edmore Chirambadare escaped a red card for a high boot on Dhakier Lee, receiving only a yellow card. Despite this, Cape Town City struggled to contain Magesi's attack. In the first half, Dikwena tsa Meetse were awarded a contentious penalty after Lehlohonolo Mtshali went down in the box under minimal contact from Cayden Fortune. Mcedi Vandala calmly converted the penalty to give Magesi a 1-0 lead.

Magesi doubled their lead in the 68th minute when Vandala beat the offside trap and forced a save from Mickey van der Hart, with Chirambadare scoring the rebound. The match took another turn when Kayden Francis, who had been on the field for only 13 minutes as a substitute, received a straight red card for dissent in the 88th minute. The result leaves Magesi in a strong position in the playoffs, while Cape Town City faces an uphill battle.

In the opening playoff match on May 26, Magesi had suffered a 1-0 defeat to Milford, making this victory crucial for their promotion hopes. In that earlier game, Dzenan Zajmovic missed a chance early on, and Keagan Dolly tested Elvis Chipezeze. Gabriel Amato came close with a free-kick before the penalty decision led to Vandala's winning goal. The lineups for both teams were detailed, showing the players used and substitutes.

The win keeps Magesi's Betway Premiership dreams alive as they aim for promotion through the playoffs





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Magesi Cape Town City Betway Premiership Playoffs Promotion Mcedi Vandala Edmore Chirambadare Red Card Penalty

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