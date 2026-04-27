Madrid Open Shocks: Rybakina and Gauff Eliminated, Sabalenka Advances

Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff suffered unexpected defeats in the Madrid Open fourth round, while Aryna Sabalenka battled through a tough match against Naomi Osaka to reach the quarterfinals. Anastasia Potapova and Linda Noskova secured impressive victories against the higher-ranked opponents.

The Madrid Open witnessed a series of surprising results on Monday, with several top seeds falling in the fourth round. In a stunning upset, Elena Rybakina , the reigning Australian Open champion, was defeated by Anastasia Potapova in a closely contested match that ended 7-6 (10/8), 6-4.

Rybakina, ranked number two in the world, struggled to find her rhythm against the determined Potapova, who capitalized on key moments to secure a significant victory. The match was characterized by lengthy rallies and a fierce battle for control, ultimately culminating in a shock elimination for the Kazakhstani player. Potapova’s aggressive play and ability to withstand Rybakina’s powerful serves proved to be the deciding factors.

This loss marks a significant setback for Rybakina as she prepares for the upcoming French Open, and highlights the unpredictable nature of the tournament. Potapova expressed her elation after the match, stating she was speechless and incredibly happy with the result, acknowledging the difficulty of the encounter and the strength of her opponent.

Meanwhile, world number one Aryna Sabalenka faced a stern test from Naomi Osaka in a gripping three-set battle. Sabalenka ultimately prevailed 6-7 (1/7), 6-3, 6-2, showcasing her resilience and ability to perform under pressure. The match was a rollercoaster of momentum shifts, with Osaka initially taking the lead by winning a tight first set tie-break.

However, Sabalenka responded strongly in the second and third sets, demonstrating her dominance and securing crucial breaks to turn the tide. Sabalenka’s impressive form this year, having already claimed titles in Miami, Indian Wells, and Brisbane, was on full display as she fought back from a set and a break down. She attributed her success to her unwavering determination and her ability to produce exceptional shots when facing adversity.

Osaka, despite the loss, expressed satisfaction with her performance, noting that she was able to push Sabalenka to the limit, a significant improvement from their previous encounter at Indian Wells. She felt she could potentially match Sabalenka in power and viewed the match as a positive step in her progress. Sabalenka will now face Hailey Baptiste in the quarterfinals, after Baptiste overcame Belinda Bencic in a three-set match that included a dramatic 16-14 tie-break in the second set.

Adding to the day’s upsets, third seed Coco Gauff was eliminated in a thrilling three-set clash against Linda Noskova, with the final set decided by a tie-break (6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7/5)). Gauff, who had been battling a stomach bug throughout the week, struggled to maintain consistency against the rising Czech star. Noskova secured a crucial break in the first set and capitalized on Gauff’s unforced errors to gain the upper hand.

While Gauff fought back to win the second set convincingly, she faltered in the third, allowing Noskova to regain control and ultimately clinch the victory. The match was a testament to Noskova’s composure and ability to perform under pressure, marking a significant milestone in her career. Gauff’s defeat underscores the challenges of maintaining peak performance while dealing with illness and the increasing competitiveness of the women’s tour.

The Madrid Open continues to deliver exciting matches and unexpected outcomes, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion as the remaining contenders battle for the title. The results highlight the depth of talent in women’s tennis and the potential for further surprises in the days to come





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Madrid Open Elena Rybakina Aryna Sabalenka Coco Gauff Anastasia Potapova Linda Noskova Tennis

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