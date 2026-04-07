Madlanga Commission Unveils Fresh Allegations in Tshwane Corruption Probe

The Madlanga Commission intensifies its investigation into alleged corruption within the Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality and its police department. Recent revelations include WhatsApp chats sharing confidential SAPS reports, further implicating individuals in the ongoing probe.

The Madlanga Commission , tasked with investigating alleged corruption within the Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality and its police department, is poised to continue its probe, focusing on new revelations and the implications of past testimonies. The commission has already unearthed significant evidence suggesting collusion between senior municipal officials and businesspeople, leading to the alleged defrauding of the city of millions of rands in taxpayer funds.

This ongoing investigation aims to expose the extent of this corruption and hold those responsible accountable. Hearings, while periodically paused, have seen the active engagement of investigators and evidence leaders who have diligently continued their work behind the scenes to uncover more facts. The investigation has already led to suspensions and terminations, reflecting the seriousness of the allegations and the commitment to address them. The evidence presented before the commission paints a grim picture, with allegations of tender rigging, bribery, and the misuse of public resources being central to the investigation. The Commission's scrutiny will certainly continue with an increased focus on the recovery of illicitly obtained assets and strengthening the internal controls of the Municipality to safeguard against future acts of corruption. The commission continues to unveil a complex web of deceit involving high-ranking officials and those who profited from it.\The commission’s investigations have taken several key turns, with prominent figures being scrutinized and facing repercussions for their alleged roles in corrupt activities. One notable instance involves Kholofelo Morodi, a former ActionSA councillor, who was dismissed from her position as both MMC and councillor, resulting in the termination of her party membership. Furthermore, the commission has also turned its attention to controversial figures within the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD). Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, a police officer, has come under scrutiny, alongside Umashi Dhlamini, the TMPD deputy chief, who was suspended due to allegations of collusion with Nkosi in tender rigging. The commission's focus also extends to the financial aspects of the alleged corruption. The city is currently assessing the written submissions of Gareth Mnisi, the chief financial officer (CFO), who is facing potential suspension due to similar allegations of corruption brought before the Madlanga Commission. The commission has sought the cooperation of various entities to provide information, including access to communications, financial records, and documents. These efforts are expected to assist the commission in building a stronger and more conclusive case, ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.\Recent developments have further amplified the scope of the investigation, providing the commission with additional evidence and leads to explore. The commission’s investigators have reportedly discovered new information related to the sharing of confidential South African Police Service (SAPS) reports via WhatsApp chats, implicating individuals identified as 'Mampane'. This revelation underscores the depth of the alleged corruption and the extent to which official information was compromised. This development adds a new dimension to the investigation, suggesting potential involvement of law enforcement officials and the breach of data security protocols. The commission has expanded its efforts to track the flow of money, and assess the extent of the economic damage caused by the alleged corruption. The commission is expected to release a detailed report of its findings, and this report is likely to contain recommendations regarding the prosecution of offenders and the implementation of measures designed to prevent future corruption. The commission’s mandate includes identifying the specific individuals involved in corrupt activities, as well as those who benefited from them. The commission's continued work to uncover the truth and address corruption within the Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality and its police department is vital to restore public trust and ensure the integrity of government. The commission is committed to ensuring accountability at every level





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Corruption Tshwane Madlanga Commission TMPD Tender Rigging Municipality

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