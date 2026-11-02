Madlanga Commission Scrutinizes Big Five Cartel and State Proxies

The Madlanga Commission investigates the Big Five cartel, focusing on WhatsApp evidence and links between Jothan Msibi, state officials, and criminal networks.

The Madlanga Commission is currently conducting a high-stakes investigation into the Big Five cartel and its alleged deep-rooted influence over South Africa n state institutions. Recent testimonies have highlighted the extensive criminal network led by the late Jothan Msibi, who is accused of wielding power through various proxies within the government and law enforcement agencies. This scrutiny represents a critical effort to uncover the truth about how criminal enterprises have allegedly captured key aspects of the national machinery.

Big Five Cartel Leadership Exposed

Central to the commission's inquiries is the identity and influence of the so-called Big Five cartel. Testimony has identified the key figures involved, including Katiso Molefe, Steven Motsumi, Ignatius Mothakathi, and Andrew Mthethwa. The late Jothan Msibi, also known by various aliases such as King Mswazi, President, and Papa Joe, is described as the powerful head of this criminal enterprise. A photograph shown to retired Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya during commission proceedings displayed these five men, linking them directly to the alleged cartel activities.

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These allegations have not yet been tested or proven in a court of law, but they form a significant part of the commission's current mandate. The evidence suggests that Msibi's reach extended far beyond traditional criminal operations, infiltrating the highest levels of state security and political decision-making processes. The commission is tasked with examining how this shadow state operated and maintained its influence over sensitive government sectors.

WhatsApp Evidence and State Proxies

A pivotal moment in the investigation occurred when Adv. Chaskalson introduced and led evidence regarding WhatsApp records belonging to the late Jothan Msibi. This evidence is designed to lift the lid on the ruthless grip the cartel has held over key proxies within the state machinery. The communications hint at a complex web of interactions that connect the criminal underworld to the highest offices in the land.

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Commission investigations have systematically uncovered how deeply embedded the Big Five cartel is within the South African Police Service. Furthermore, the reach of this network appears to extend to the National Prosecuting Authority and the Independent Development and Audit Commission through various proxies. The emergence of Lt. Gen. Mkhwanazi's explosive statements first unmasked this criminal shadow state, prompting a more thorough examination of its structure and operations.

Witness Testimony and Extortion Allegations

The harrowing accounts of extortion, contract killings, fraud, money laundering, tender rigging, and gun and drug smuggling paint a disturbing picture of the cartel's activities. Courageous witness testimony has revealed the extreme dangers faced by those attempting to investigate these crimes. Witness B, who fears for her life, testified that law enforcement officers were threatened to either take bribes or face death while investigating the cartel's links to the contract assassination of Armand Swart.

This mistaken identity assassination case highlights the deadly stakes involved in uncovering the truth. The commission is under pressure to fearlessly interrogate all available evidence and hold accountable everyone who held the state ransom at the behest of Msibi's criminal shadow state. The courage of witnesses like Witness B is seen as essential for the commission to fulfill its mandate effectively.

Political Advisors and High-Level Scrutiny

The commission's focus has intensified regarding high-level political connections, particularly involving former adviser to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Dr. Bejani Chauke. The commission has reportedly served Dr. Chauke with a notice requiring him to account for WhatsApp conversations with Jothan Msibi. These messages are alleged to concern matters of state security, raising serious questions about the integrity of national defense protocols.

Ret. Justice Mbuyiseni Madlanga has drawn a firm line in the sand, emphasizing the urgency of concrete changes to prevent the country from hitting rock bottom. He warned that without drastic intervention, the nation risks a collapse from which it may have no option but to rise up from scratch. This stern warning underscores the gravity of the situation and the commission's determination to address the crisis.

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Links Between Criminal and Political Elites

Ze Nxumalo is another figure whose presence in the commission's evidence bundle cannot be ignored. He is known to serve as a nexus linking the underworld, including the Msibi cartel, to the business and political elite. His friendships within these circles are no coincidence, suggesting a coordinated effort to maintain influence and protect interests. The question remains as to when he will find his seat at the commission's table of scrutiny.

The coming weeks will demonstrate the commission's stealth as it follows the evidence trail. The probes aim to determine the true extent of Dr. Chauke's alleged beneficial relationship with the Big Five cartel and Msibi in particular. The ventilation of these connections is viewed as the commission's strongest stance in its quest to uncover the full truth about state capture and criminal infiltration.

Constitutional Stakes and National Inheritance

In an OR Tambo lecture on October 22, 2026, Ret. Justice Madlanga emphasized the importance of preserving the country's Constitutional inheritance. He stated that giving up on this inheritance would be tantamount to surrendering to those who use state resources and institutions for their own benefit. This philosophical stance underpins the commission's legal and moral imperative to persist in its investigations.

The Madlanga Commission continues to operate with a sense of urgency and resolve. Its work is not merely about uncovering past crimes but about ensuring that the institutions of the state are restored to their proper function. The scrutiny of the Big Five cartel and its political allies is a crucial step in this direction. The findings of the commission will have significant implications for South Africa's democratic future and its fight against corruption.

As the investigation progresses, the focus remains on connecting the dots of this criminal enterprise. The evidence points to a network that operated with impunity, leveraging state power for criminal gain. The commission's ability to navigate these complex political and criminal landscapes will be tested in the months ahead. The world is watching, and the stakes have never been higher for the integrity of South African governance.