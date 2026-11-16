The Madlanga Commission will hear sensitive parts of tow-truck businessman Clive Naicker testimony in camera, while public evidence covers his relationship with Bevan Loftus and alleged payments to police.

The Madlanga Commission has ruled that sensitive portions of tow-truck businessman Clive Naicker's testimony will be heard in camera. This closed-door evidence will cover his interactions with South African Police Service crime-fighting units and related court proceedings.

The ruling followed an application by Naicker to have this evidence heard behind closed doors. The commission approved in-camera proceedings for evidence about Naicker's dealings with SAPS Crime Intelligence and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI). It also approved closed sessions for evidence relating to court cases in which Naicker is a witness. The commission warned that information presented during closed sessions cannot be disclosed publicly without further authorisation.

Also read Naicker denies knowledge of alleged R2.5m hit on Loftus

Naicker Relationship With Late Bevan Loftus

However, evidence about Naicker's relationship with the late Bevan Loftus will be heard in public. The inquiry will also publicly question Naicker about his business activities and alleged payments to police officers. Naicker is accused of orchestrating a hit on Loftus in April 2023. Earlier, the commission heard allegations that Naicker paid police officers R2.5 million to have his alleged criminal rival murdered.

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Naicker has denied allegations that he paid more than R2.5 million to a senior police officer to arrange the deaths of five men, including business rival Bevan Loftus. Testifying on Monday, Naicker acknowledged that some drivers use drugs but warned that legitimate operators face mounting pressure from people he described as drug dealers and gangsters. He rejected suggestions that the towing, taxi and ambulance industries should be associated with transporting or selling drugs.

I think it is unfair that the industry is painted with the brush of that sort, he told the commission. Naicker said he had not witnessed evidence of drug trafficking involving tow-truck operators in the areas where his businesses operate. Naicker is a KwaZulu-Natal tow-truck operator. His testimony at the Madlanga Commission puts the alleged tow-truck industry hit squad under scrutiny.

Commission Investigates Alleged Police Payments

He is expected to face further questions about allegations that he paid police officers to kill business rival Bevan Loftus in 2023. The commission continues to investigate the allegations, with public and closed sessions proceeding as ruled.