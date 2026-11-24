The Madlanga commission is considering a formal misconduct report against Ulrich Roux, lawyer for Suliman Carrim, for allegedly false and scandalous statements that violated the legal practitioners code of conduct.

The Madlanga commission has announced it is actively considering filing a formal report against Ulrich Roux, the legal representative for Suliman Carrim, to the Legal Practice Council.

Commission Considers Report Against Roux

This potential action stems from allegations that Roux engaged in professional misconduct by making statements that undermined the integrity of the commission and its public standing. In a statement released on Monday night, the commission indicated that Roux may have contravened clauses 57.1 and 57.9 of the Code of Conduct for legal practitioners. These clauses strictly prohibit legal practitioners from knowingly relying on or submitting allegations that are false in their submissions to a court of law.

Also read Madlanga Commission Considers Legal Action Against Suliman Carrim's Lawyer

The commission views these potential violations as serious breaches of professional ethical standards requiring immediate regulatory attention. The controversy originated from Roux's public statement at the Pretoria magistrate's court during Suliman Carrim's appearance on charges of contravening the Commission Acts. Carrim had been granted bail for his failure to appear at the commission, but he is currently behind bars after being denied bail for a separate matter at the Musina magistrate's court.

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Among the bail conditions was that Carrim was expected to make arrangements with the commission for his future appearances. The commission later issued a statement asserting that Carrim failed to comply with the court order regarding his reporting obligations.

However, during Carrim's second court appearance, Roux characterized the commission's statement on his client failing to report within 48 hours as malicious. He claimed it was designed solely to cause harm to Carrim and create confusion, arguing the commission's narrative was inaccurate and driven by bad faith rather than factual reporting. Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels strongly rejected Roux's claims, describing the attorney's utterance as a gratuitous insult that boggles the mind.

Michaels Rejects Roux Insults As Scandalous

Michaels stated the comment was calculated to discredit the commission and was so scandalous that no responsible legal representative could have made it under the circumstances. Michaels added that the commission rejects Roux's utterance with the contempt it deserves. He said that to the extent Roux may seek to hide behind acting on instructions from Carrim in making the reckless, insulting utterance, that will be unavailing because Roux was fully aware of all the facts detailed in previous statements.

On those facts, Michaels said, the utterance was simply unjustified. The commission is now reviewing the severity of Roux's actions to determine the appropriate level of disciplinary response from the Legal Practice Council. This review process involves evaluating whether the attorney's statements constituted a deliberate attempt to mislead the court or the public, which would warrant formal sanctions.

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The outcome of this investigation will likely set a precedent for how legal representatives may critique judicial or quasi-judicial bodies in future high-profile cases.