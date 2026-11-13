Madlanga Commission Revelations Spur Calls for Criminal Justice Reform

Experts urged transparent recruitment, stronger vetting and lifestyle audits to reform South Africa's criminal justice system after Madlanga revelations.

Speakers at a Institute for Security Studies (ISS) event have called for a sweeping overhaul of South Africa's criminal justice system, arguing that revelations emerging from the Madlanga Commission expose urgent weaknesses in recruitment, vetting and institutional safeguards. The event, titled 'From Madlanga revelations to criminal justice reform', was hosted by the ISS on Wednesday. Speakers warned that corruption and organised crime have exposed vulnerabilities across the entire criminal justice system.

The discussion focused on how the Madlanga Commission's findings should shape reform efforts. The commission was established following the July 2025 allegations made by KZN Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and it is examining how criminal syndicates have infiltrated law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

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Madlanga Commission Probes Infiltration of Law Enforcement

The Madlanga Commission investigates the infiltration of criminal syndicates into law enforcement and intelligence agencies, and it is designed to produce recommendations for criminal prosecution, disciplinary measures and institutional reform. Its work has gone beyond traditional procurement corruption to highlight what speakers described as systemic infiltration by organised crime.

Because the commission's mandate covers the wider justice chain, speakers argued that its recommendations cannot be limited to the police alone. The focus is on how prosecutors, investigators, intelligence structures and oversight bodies interact, and where information and accountability break down between them.

Participants stressed that the commission has already exposed severe institutional vulnerabilities, interference risks and compromised information flows. They said these findings give the state a rare opportunity to identify weak points and address them before they are exploited again.

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Stakeholder Views on Recruitment and Vetting Reform

Advocate Vusi Pikoli, an adviser to the police minister, said the moment had arrived to define how the police and the entire criminal justice system could be transformed. He argued that the transformation process has never been completed and that it must be anchored in the new values set out in the Constitution.

Pikoli said that recruitment sits at the foundation of the problem. He questioned whether the right people were being recruited and whether serious vetting was carried out. He called for an open and transparent recruitment process, with competition for posts and a set tenure, so that the public can have confidence in its leaders.

Pikoli also emphasised that recruitment must be transparent, competitive and supported by modern, streamlined vetting, rather than cumbersome paper processes that he described as weaponised. His remarks framed vetting reform as a matter of both efficiency and public trust.

Advocate Chuma Mtengwane, Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions in charge of the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) at the National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa (NPA), acknowledged that the system faces integration challenges. She said the commission offers an opportunity to strengthen the whole criminal justice value chain. Mtengwane called for immediate operational learning alongside the commission, along with institutional integrity, lifestyle audits and thorough financial disclosures.

Mtengwane argued that the Madlanga proceedings reveal a direct form of criminal justice capture that differs from the state capture documented by the Zondo Commission. She said any response must be structural, evidence-led and based on due process and democratic accountability.

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Advocate Anton du Plessis, CEO of Business Against Crime South Africa, drew a similar distinction. He said the current situation is a more dangerous form of state capture, driven by the merging of corruption and organised criminality, whereas the Zondo Commission focused mainly on corruption. Du Plessis said the country needs a sequenced, evidence-based and intentional approach, but that it must not be overcomplicated.

Du Plessis added that he did not expect the recommendations on structural reform to be entirely new. In his view, the core problems lie in system integrity and fragmentation, which he said the state has not yet resolved.

Lifestyle Audits and Sequenced Reform Next Steps

Du Plessis proposed regular and targeted lifestyle audits, including bank checks, as a practical way to strengthen system integrity without making reform unwieldy. Such audits would focus on whether officials' declared circumstances match their actual finances.

To address fragmentation, Du Plessis recommended holistic investigations guided by prosecutors. He also suggested harnessing private sector expertise under state guidance, so that specialist skills can support public institutions while the state keeps control of the process.

For the public, the practical effect of these proposals would be a justice system in which appointments are more transparent, officials face regular financial scrutiny and investigations are coordinated from the outset. Speakers at the ISS event made clear that such changes depend on sequenced implementation, with each reform tested against the realities facing the institutions concerned.

The ISS event underlined that the Madlanga Commission's recommendations on prosecution, discipline and institutional reform will shape the next phase of this debate. Speakers agreed that the commission's findings should be translated into concrete changes in recruitment, vetting, oversight and information sharing across the criminal justice system.