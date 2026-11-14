Madlanga Commission Reveals Ramaphosa Briefed on Security Threats Before KZN Police Crisis

Testimony before the Madlanga Commission confirms President Cyril Ramaphosa received security briefings from NICOC on June 30, 2025, prior to the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner's controversial disclosures.

Testimony presented before the Madlanga Commission has established that President Cyril Ramaphosa received critical national security briefings on June 30, 2025, six days before KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi delivered his own pivotal briefing. Acting National Intelligence Coordinating Committee coordinator Dr Ntandazo Sifolo confirmed that the committee met with the President to discuss arrests involving senior Crime Intelligence officials and broader security threats.

Ramaphosa Briefed Before Mkhwanazi Disclosure

Dr Sifolo testified that the committee secured an audience with the President to present their findings regarding the arrests of Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo and six other senior officers. The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption apprehended Khumalo on allegations of fraud and corruption, a move that subsequently triggered widespread scrutiny of alleged criminal networks operating within the police, intelligence services, and criminal justice system.

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The timing of these meetings places the June 2025 crackdown on senior Crime Intelligence officers under renewed judicial examination. Sifolo stated that the committee discussed the arrests and the underlying reasons during their meeting with Ramaphosa, aiming to provide a comprehensive picture of the security landscape before Mkhwanazi's July 6 disclosure forced the issue into the public spotlight.

Alleged Big 5 Cartel Infiltration Exposed

The controversy intensified after Mkhwanazi alleged that a sophisticated criminal syndicate, known as the Big 5 cartel, had infiltrated key state institutions. He described a Gauteng-based network involving politicians, police officers, judges, and businesspeople accused of protecting criminal interests and interfering with investigations. Mkhwanazi specifically targeted National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and former deputy police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

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Furthermore, Mkhwanazi claimed that acting police minister Malusi Mchunu ordered the dissolution of a specific unit on December 31, 2024. This administrative move resulted in the transfer of 121 investigation dockets to Pretoria. Mkhwanazi cited alleged communications linking crime boss Vusimuzi Cat Matlala and Brown Mogotsi to the disbandment and subsequent leaks of sensitive information.

Sifolo Warns Against Political Interference

Dr Ntandazo Sifolo used his testimony to caution against political interference in police operations, explaining that ministers should not be drawn into operational matters through intelligence briefings. He emphasized that officials must exercise extreme caution when sharing sensitive information, particularly when intelligence assessments are incomplete or unverified.

Sifolo warned that providing executive authorities with incomplete intelligence could have serious consequences for national security and ongoing investigations. He reinforced the need to maintain clear boundaries between political oversight and police investigations, highlighting the delicate balance between media freedom and the necessity of protecting state secrets.

Evidence Access Framework Established

Although Sifolo initially sought to testify behind closed doors, he subsequently agreed to allow certain documents to be used during the commission's public hearings. The arrangements, set out in three annexures, distinguish between records that may be used for questioning, documents that can be displayed publicly, and material reserved for private proceedings under the ruling of commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

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Under Annexure A, documents may be used to question Sifolo and other witnesses during open hearings but cannot be displayed publicly. Annexure C permits documents to be used in public proceedings and displayed at the discretion of the evidence leader. However, Annexure B places tighter restrictions on material withheld from public hearings, allowing it only for questioning during in-camera proceedings.