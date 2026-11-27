The Madlanga Commission Inquiry has presented evidence that Tamryn Raju received explicit death threats. The late forensic expert allegedly recognized the attacker as an 'AK-47 with no bullets' before her tragic death in Pretoria.

Retired Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga is currently presiding over the Madlanga Commission Inquiry at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on November 13, 2026. The proceedings have focused intensely on the final days of the late forensic expert Tamryn Raju, whose murder remains a central subject of the investigation.

Advocate Mpilo Sikhakhane, who serves as the evidence leader for the Madlanga Commission, presented critical digital evidence that illuminates the events leading up to Raju's death. He stated that Ms. Raju ultimately paid for her life after receiving a series of menacing communications that escalated in severity. These messages were not merely warnings but appeared to be direct precursors to the fatal incident.

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Death Threats and Police Impersonation

The evidence introduced by Advocate Mpilo Sikhakhane reveals that an individual initially claimed to be a police officer arranging a meeting with Ms. Raju. This impersonation tactic was allegedly used to lower her guard before the sender issued a grave warning. The communication explicitly stated that she would pay the ultimate price for her work or stance.

According to the messages presented, Raju eventually realized that the individual was not a legitimate police official. The dialogue suggests a moment of clarity where she understood the true nature of the threat. She reportedly responded by identifying the sender as someone carrying an AK-47 with no bullets, indicating she knew the weapon was empty but the intent was still lethal.

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Commission Evidence and Final Messages

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga has overseen the presentation of these texts as key exhibits in the inquiry. The sequence of messages shows a progression from professional pretense to explicit violent intent. Ms. Raju's reply demonstrates that she was aware of the danger she faced in the moments before her death.

Advocate Mpilo Sikhakhane explained the context of these exchanges to the commission. He noted that the final communication was met with a tragic outcome that the sender had explicitly threatened. The evidence aims to establish a clear timeline and motive, showing that Ms. Raju was targeted specifically after recognizing the impostor.

Impact on the Judicial Inquiry

The disclosure of these threats during the November 13, 2026, session adds depth to the Madlanga Commission's understanding of the case. It provides a factual basis for the sequence of events that led to the forensic expert's murder. The commission continues to examine how these threats were handled by relevant authorities.

This testimony underscores the risks faced by forensic experts and officials in South Africa. The Bridgette Mabandla Justice College serves as the venue for these detailed examinations, ensuring transparency in the judicial process. The inquiry aims to provide answers and accountability for the loss of a dedicated professional.

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The Madlanga Commission continues its work to uncover the full truth behind the circumstances of Tamryn Raju's death. The presentation of these messages by Advocate Mpilo Sikhakhane is a significant step in the ongoing legal proceedings. The commission remains focused on delivering a comprehensive report on the matter.