Madlanga Commission Rejects Matlala Bid to Block Use of Self-Incriminating Statement

The Madlanga commission has ruled that Vusimuzi Cat Matlala's Section 204 statement from failed plea negotiations can be used in its proceedings, rejecting his legal team's arguments. Matlala intends to take the ruling on urgent review.

The Madlanga commission of inquiry has rejected an attempt by corruption-accused Vusimuzi Cat Matlala to block the use of documents arising from his failed plea negotiations with the National Prosecuting Authority.

Commission chair justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga ruled on Monday that restrictions on broadcasting Matlala's Section 204 statement apply to criminal proceedings, not to the commission. He said the commission would proceed with hearing Matlala's testimony unless an order interdicting the process was granted. Matlala had signalled his intention to take the Madlanga commission to court to block the inquiry from questioning him on a statement he submitted as part of his now collapsed plea deal process in a criminal trial.

Also read Madlanga Commission Delays Cat Matlala Testimony as Public Hearings Resume

Matlala withdrew from plea deal in R228m tender scandal case

The statement contains some self-incriminating evidence. In July Matlala withdrew from the plea deal in a R228m tender scandal case after having submitted a statement during the plea deal negotiations.

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The Criminal Procedure Act provides that after a plea deal collapses and a trial starts afresh, the agreement shall be null and void, and no regard shall be had to any negotiations which preceded the entering into the agreement or any record of the agreement, unless the accused consents to the recording of all or certain admissions made by him. Matlala's legal team, led by Advocate Anneline van den Heever SC, argued that the Section 204 statement could not be separated from the failed Section 105A plea and sentence agreement.

The defence maintained that both documents formed part of the same negotiations. After a criminal court rejected the proposed plea agreement as too lenient and Matlala withdrew from it, his lawyers argued that the statement had also fallen away and should not be used. Van den Heever argued that a statement made by Matlala that was provided to the commission by the National Prosecuting Authority legally should never have been before it and should not be considered.

Defense argued commission reliance on documents could prejudice client

She also argued that allowing the commission to rely on the documents could prejudice Matlala ahead of his criminal proceedings. The defence invoked Section 35 of the Constitution, arguing that the use of the disputed material and questioning on overlapping issues could undermine his right against self-incrimination and the presumption of innocence. It further argued that relying on a statement made within the framework of a failed agreement could bring the administration of justice into disrepute.

Madlanga rejected the argument that the Section 204 statement was automatically barred from the commission's proceedings. He said the law bars a criminal court from taking into consideration the plea agreements when a trial starts afresh, but that does not apply to the commission. I take the view that what section 105A relates to is criminal proceedings. It does not relate to proceedings of a commission of inquiry, Madlanga said.

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The nullity of the statement that is at issue does not apply to a situation that is outside of the criminal proceedings that the introductory part of the section refers to. That is, criminal proceedings that are contemplated to have started, he said.

Madlanga rejected argument section 204 statement barred from proceedings

Therefore, I reject the submissions made by Mr Matlala's legal representative that the section 204 statement cannot be used in these proceedings, Madlanga ruled. Matlala's legal team indicated that they intend to take the ruling on review on an urgent basis. I hold instructions to at this stage take the ruling by the commission on review.

This is an extremely important issue that we believe will have a profound impact not only on our client but also on the legal process as a whole, Van den Heever said. The commission's ruling would lead to accused persons never entering plea agreements with the state, in that certain information provided during plea negotiations would be provided to commissions by the NPA and not protected as promised, she argued.

She asked the commission to proceed with hearing Matlala's evidence in camera, but the request was not made in the form of an application. He will not answer any questions unless there is a situation whereby this, the issue of the content of that statement, at some point is done in camera with strict security relating to who can hear and who can't hear, and if necessary, we will then make a separate application to deal with that issue because of threats to my client's life and to those of his family, she said. The hearings continue.