Madlanga Commission Raises Concerns Over KZN Hawks Official's Role in Cocaine Theft

The Madlanga Commission has expressed concern over the answers given by a senior KZN Hawks official about a multimillion rand drug bust and his so-called arms-length approach to the investigation. The commission has been investigating the theft of the cocaine, which was stored in a strongroom at the Port Shepstone Hawks' office. The commission's findings are expected to be presented to the National Director of Public Prosecutions, who will then decide whether to prosecute those involved in the theft and the investigation.

The Madlanga Commission has expressed concern over the answers given by a senior KZN Hawks official about a multimillion rand drug bust and his so-called arms-length approach to the investigation.

Hawks' provincial commander for serious, organised crime investigation, Brigadier Campbell Nyuswa, has been facing tough questions on how R200 million worth of cocaine was stolen from police storage in November 2021. Commissioner Sesi Baloyi has pointed out that because of the role he played in the drug bust, Nyuswa would be considered one of the suspects, but for some reason, he played an arms-length role during the investigation.

Nyuswa was placed on precautionary suspension last month in connection with the poor storage and subsequent theft of the drugs. The commission has been investigating the theft of the cocaine, which was stored in a strongroom at the Port Shepstone Hawks' office. Nyuswa has told the commission that he was shocked and sceptical when he learned that the strongroom had been broken into.

However, the commission has raised questions about how Nyuswa's role in the investigation was handled, given his senior position and the fact that he was involved in the initial drug bust. The Madlanga Commission has been tasked with investigating the theft of the cocaine and the handling of the investigation by the Hawks.

The commission's findings are expected to be presented to the National Director of Public Prosecutions, who will then decide whether to prosecute those involved in the theft and the investigation. The case has raised questions about the handling of investigations by the Hawks and the accountability of officials involved in high-profile cases. The commission's investigation is ongoing, and it is expected to take several more weeks to complete.

The findings of the commission will be crucial in determining the fate of those involved in the theft and the investigation. The case has also raised concerns about the storage of sensitive materials by the Hawks, and the need for better security measures to prevent theft and loss of evidence. The commission's report is expected to provide recommendations on how to improve the storage and handling of sensitive materials by the Hawks.

The case has been a major embarrassment for the Hawks, and the commission's findings are expected to be closely watched by the public and the media. The commission's investigation is a significant step towards holding officials accountable for their actions and ensuring that justice is served in high-profile cases. The case has also highlighted the need for greater transparency and accountability in the handling of investigations by the Hawks.

The commission's report is expected to provide a detailed account of the events leading up to the theft of the cocaine and the handling of the investigation. The report will also provide recommendations on how to improve the handling of investigations by the Hawks and the storage of sensitive materials. The commission's findings are expected to be presented to the National Director of Public Prosecutions, who will then decide whether to prosecute those involved in the theft and the investigation.

The case has raised questions about the accountability of officials involved in high-profile cases and the need for greater transparency and accountability in the handling of investigations by the Hawks. The commission's investigation is ongoing, and it is expected to take several more weeks to complete. The findings of the commission will be crucial in determining the fate of those involved in the theft and the investigation.

The case has also raised concerns about the storage of sensitive materials by the Hawks, and the need for better security measures to prevent theft and loss of evidence. The commission's report is expected to provide recommendations on how to improve the storage and handling of sensitive materials by the Hawks. The commission's investigation is a significant step towards holding officials accountable for their actions and ensuring that justice is served in high-profile cases.

The case has also highlighted the need for greater transparency and accountability in the handling of investigations by the Hawks. The commission's report is expected to provide a detailed account of the events leading up to the theft of the cocaine and the handling of the investigation. The report will also provide recommendations on how to improve the handling of investigations by the Hawks and the storage of sensitive materials.

The commission's findings are expected to be presented to the National Director of Public Prosecutions, who will then decide whether to prosecute those involved in the theft and the investigation. The case has raised questions about the accountability of officials involved in high-profile cases and the need for greater transparency and accountability in the handling of investigations by the Hawks





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Madlanga Commission KZN Hawks Cocaine Theft Investigation Accountability

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