Madlanga Commission Questions Traffic Chief's Role in Cocaine Bust and Evidence Handling

Gauteng traffic police chief inspector Samuel Mashaba is under fire at the Madlanga Commission for his handling of a 2021 cocaine bust involving over 700kg of drugs. The inquiry focuses on his failure to verify informant tips, bypass standard police procedures, and potential evidence contamination.

Gauteng traffic police chief inspector Samuel Mashaba is facing rigorous questioning at the Madlanga Commission regarding his verification processes during a major drug bust. The incident in question occurred in July 2021 in Aeroton , south of Johannesburg, where authorities seized over 700 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of R300 million from a truck traveling from Durban.

Mashaba testified that he acted on a tip from an informant named Tumelo Nku, who alerted him to the truck's movements. However, the commission has raised significant concerns about why Mashaba did not forward this intelligence to the appropriate South African Police Service (SAPS) unit and instead inserted himself directly into the operation.

The scrutiny intensified when it was revealed that the 2021 bust was not linked to a previous case Mashaba claimed to be investigating-a Pretoria North drug trafficking matter that Nku had mentioned in 2020. Despite having an open inquiry into the earlier case, Mashaba did not verify whether the truck was connected before participating in the raid.

Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga sharply questioned this oversight, stating that Mashaba's immediate mobilization indicated he had not sought confirmation from the prior investigation. Furthermore, the commission has heard evidence suggesting Mashaba may have compromised the crime scene, potentially contaminating evidence during the bust. These developments highlight systemic issues in inter-agency coordination and adherence to protocol within law enforcement operations





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Madlanga Commission Samuel Mashaba Cocaine Bust Evidence Contamination SAPS Tumelo Nku Aeroton Drug Trafficking Police Protocol

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