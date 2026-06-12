Madlanga Commission Probes Political Links in Cocaine Bust Case

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry examined testimony from Gauteng traffic official Samuel Mashaba concerning a R286-million cocaine interception and messages referencing the late former deputy president David Mabuza. Mashaba denied that "DD" in his messages referred to Mabuza, instead claiming it referred to another politician, Kebby Maphatsoe. The commission also explored Mashaba's past operations involving gold and stolen currency at OR Tambo International Airport, suggesting he organized paid services from SAPS officers for a civilian. The inquiry aims to deliver its final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa by August 31, 2026.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has been probing the intersection of politics and crime, centering on a controversial R286-million cocaine interception that took place in July 2021 at Aeroton , Johannesburg.

Gauteng traffic official Samuel Mashaba, a key figure in that operation, faced intense scrutiny this week regarding his communications with associates and their possible references to prominent political figures. Mashaba was among four individuals arrested in connection with the seizure, which raised suspicions that the cocaine was not actually intercepted but was instead being moved surreptitiously before other police arrived.

The commission is tasked with investigating allegations that a drug cartel has infiltrated the criminal justice system, political structures, and private security firms. Mashaba's testimony highlighted the commission's core themes: drug trafficking and political connections





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Madlanga Commission Cocaine Interception Samuel Mashaba David Mabuza Political Connections Aeroton Crime Intelligence Kebby Maphatsoe Faith Mazibuko Drug Cartel Infiltration

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