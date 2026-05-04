Madlanga Commission Moves to Private Hearings After Witness Concerns

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has moved all proceedings to private sessions after a Crime Intelligence officer, Witness G, expressed fears for his safety and was unable to answer questions in open court. Technical issues also contributed to delays.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into allegations of political interference in the South Africa n Police Service ( SAPS ) has shifted to entirely private proceedings following difficulties encountered during the testimony of a Crime Intelligence officer known only as Witness G . Initially, arrangements were made for a portion of Witness G ’s evidence to be heard in camera, meaning with limited public access, but the situation rapidly deteriorated as the witness repeatedly expressed concerns about revealing his identity.

These concerns stemmed from a fear for his personal safety, leading him to be unable to answer substantive questions or even read from his sworn affidavit in open session. The commission experienced significant delays earlier in the day due to technical issues related to Witness G’s remote testimony, with connectivity problems forcing two adjournments within a short timeframe.

The repeated interruptions and the witness’s inability to provide meaningful testimony in the public arena prompted Commission Chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga to make the decisive ruling to move all subsequent proceedings into a completely closed environment. Madlanga explained that continuing with a stop-start approach, constantly pausing to protect the witness’s identity, would be unproductive and detrimental to the inquiry’s progress. This decision underscores the sensitive nature of the information Witness G possesses and the potential risks associated with its public disclosure.

The commission is attempting to balance the need for transparency with the paramount importance of protecting individuals who come forward with information, particularly those operating in sensitive roles within intelligence agencies. The shift to in-camera proceedings raises questions about the level of public scrutiny that will now be applied to the evidence presented and the potential for perceptions of a lack of openness.

However, the commission maintains that this step was necessary to ensure that crucial testimony can be obtained without jeopardizing the safety of witnesses. The core issue revolves around the identity of Witness G and the potential repercussions of its revelation. The witness’s testimony is considered vital to understanding the extent of alleged political interference within the SAPS and the role of individuals like Brown Mogotsi, a controversial political figure who previously claimed to be a Crime Intelligence informant himself.

Mogotsi’s claims have already been presented to the commission, and Witness G is expected to provide corroborating or conflicting evidence regarding Mogotsi’s status and activities. The commission is keen to establish the veracity of Mogotsi’s assertions and to determine whether he was indeed operating as an informant, and if so, under whose direction and for what purpose. The inability of Witness G to answer questions openly suggests that his testimony could implicate high-ranking officials or expose sensitive intelligence operations.

The technical difficulties experienced during the proceedings further complicated matters, adding to the frustration and delays. The commission is likely to investigate the causes of these technical issues to prevent similar disruptions in the future. The decision to proceed entirely in camera is a significant departure from the commission’s initial approach, which aimed to conduct as much of the inquiry as possible in public.

This change reflects the evolving circumstances of the case and the increasing sensitivity of the information being presented. The commission faces a delicate balancing act between its mandate to investigate allegations of wrongdoing and its responsibility to protect the safety and security of witnesses.

The implications of the Madlanga Commission’s decision extend beyond the immediate proceedings involving Witness G. It sets a precedent for future testimony from individuals involved in intelligence work and raises broader questions about the challenges of conducting public inquiries into sensitive national security matters. The commission will need to carefully consider how to ensure that the in-camera proceedings are conducted fairly and transparently, and how to provide the public with sufficient information about the findings without compromising the confidentiality of sensitive sources and methods.

The focus now shifts to the substance of Witness G’s testimony and his ability to provide detailed evidence in the closed session. The commission will be hoping that the change in proceedings will allow the witness to overcome his concerns and provide a full and frank account of his knowledge. The confirmation or denial of Brown Mogotsi’s status as a Crime Intelligence informant remains a key objective of the inquiry, and Witness G’s testimony is crucial to resolving this issue.

The commission’s ultimate goal is to uncover the truth about alleged political interference in the SAPS and to recommend measures to prevent such interference from occurring in the future. The success of the inquiry will depend on its ability to gather credible evidence, protect the safety of witnesses, and maintain public trust in the integrity of the process.

The ongoing proceedings highlight the complex challenges of investigating allegations of wrongdoing within the security apparatus of a democratic state and the importance of striking a balance between transparency, accountability, and national security





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Madlanga Commission Crime Intelligence Witness G Political Interference SAPS In Camera Brown Mogotsi South Africa Inquiry Transparency

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