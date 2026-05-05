Madlanga Commission Hears Testimony on Hawks Cocaine Theft

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is investigating the theft of 541 kilograms of cocaine from a Hawks facility in Port Shepstone. Major General Hendrick Flynn testified about significant security lapses, including the lack of 24-hour security and a malfunctioning alarm system, which contributed to the theft in November 2021. Two additional witnesses are expected to provide further evidence.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is continuing its investigation into the substantial theft of cocaine from a Hawks storage facility, with two further witnesses scheduled to present their accounts.

Today’s proceedings centered on the disappearance of 541 kilograms of cocaine from the Hawks’ Port Shepstone location, a case that has raised serious questions about security protocols and internal oversight within the law enforcement agency. Major General Hendrick Flynn, leading the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigations, took the stand as the initial witness, detailing the events surrounding the theft and pinpointing critical security failures that facilitated the criminal act.

Flynn’s testimony painted a concerning picture of a facility vulnerable to exploitation, lacking fundamental security measures expected of a location housing such a significant quantity of illicit substances. He explained that the storage facility did not benefit from round-the-clock security coverage at the time the cocaine was stolen in November 2021, leaving a considerable window of opportunity for perpetrators.

This absence of continuous surveillance was compounded by a malfunctioning alarm system, which had not undergone regular maintenance checks, rendering it ineffective in detecting or deterring the intrusion. Flynn further stated that the individuals responsible for the theft demonstrated a level of familiarity with the facility’s layout and the specific location of the cocaine, suggesting potential inside knowledge or a thorough reconnaissance operation.

The method of entry, involving the use of a grinder, indicated a degree of planning and preparedness on the part of the thieves. The lack of a functioning alarm system created a significant challenge in establishing a precise timeline for the theft, as there was no reliable record of when the breach occurred. Flynn emphasized that the absence of armed response services further exacerbated the security vulnerabilities.

The contract with the private security company responsible for providing armed response had expired on March 31, 2020, and was not renewed, leaving the facility without this crucial layer of protection. This lapse in security arrangements, combined with the other deficiencies, created a perfect storm for the theft to occur undetected for a potentially extended period.

The commission is now focused on understanding how these security lapses were allowed to persist and who bears responsibility for the failures in maintaining adequate protection for such a sensitive asset. The upcoming testimony from the two additional witnesses is expected to shed further light on the circumstances surrounding the theft, potentially revealing additional details about the security arrangements, internal procedures, and the individuals involved.

The inquiry aims to provide a comprehensive account of the events, identify systemic weaknesses within the Hawks, and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. The scale of the cocaine theft represents a significant blow to law enforcement efforts to combat drug trafficking and raises concerns about the potential for the stolen drugs to re-enter the illicit market.

The commission’s findings will be crucial in restoring public trust in the Hawks and ensuring the integrity of its operations. The investigation is also likely to examine the chain of custody of the cocaine prior to the theft, to determine if there were any irregularities or vulnerabilities in the handling and storage of the evidence.

The commission will also investigate the internal reporting procedures within the Hawks, to assess whether the security lapses were reported and addressed in a timely and effective manner. The testimony from Major General Flynn highlighted the importance of regular security audits and maintenance checks, as well as the need for robust contracts with private security companies.

The commission is expected to make recommendations on these issues, as well as on the need for improved training and oversight of personnel responsible for handling sensitive evidence. The inquiry is being closely watched by the public and the media, as it represents a critical test of the government’s commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring accountability within law enforcement agencies.

The outcome of the commission’s investigation could have significant implications for the future of the Hawks and its ability to effectively combat serious crime





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Madlanga Commission Hawks Cocaine Theft Security Lapses Hendrick Flynn

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