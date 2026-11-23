The Madlanga Commission has heard that a JMPD K9 unit officer, Johannes Mokgatle, allegedly used police systems to obtain confidential information, shared internal reports and used a departmental vehicle to confront SAPS officers monitoring murder accused Katiso Molefe's home before his arrest.

The Madlanga Commission has heard that a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) K9 unit officer allegedly used police systems to obtain confidential information, shared internal police operational reports and used a departmental vehicle to confront SAPS officers monitoring the home of murder accused Katiso KT Molefe before his arrest.

JMPD Officer Accused of Aiding Murder Suspects

Warrant Officer Johannes Mokgatle, a serving officer attached to the JMPD's K9 unit, allegedly used his position to assist Molefe and three other men accused of involvement in the murder of Vanderbijlpark engineer Armand Swart. In a statement presented to the commission, Witness C said recovered cellphone communications, Mokgatle's own sworn statement and statements from his JMPD supervisors revealed the nature of his relationship with the four accused.

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He said Mokgatle was not a casual acquaintance of the men, with their communications showing that they described themselves as family and brotherhood. They also referred to individuals within their circle as the commander, owner, madala and boss. Witness C said Mokgatle repeatedly used his position as a law enforcement officer to benefit the accused. He allegedly ran vehicle registration numbers through police systems or requested the information before sending back the registered owners' names, identity numbers and addresses.

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He also allegedly passed on internal police operational reports. This included passing all internal police operation reports. On the day of Molefe's arrest on December 6, 2024, Mokgatle allegedly used a JMPD vehicle to confront SAPS officers who were keeping Molefe's home under observation. Witness C said the cellphone communications suggested that Mokgatle's involvement went beyond assisting the accused from a distance.

The communications contain a number of exchanges which in my view suggest that Mr Mokgatle did not merely assist the four accused from a distance, but took part in or was being drawn into their work, he said. Witness C has returned to the stand as the commission continues its investigation into allegations of corruption, bribery and interference in JMPD operations. The Madlanga Commission is investigating these allegations.

Alleged Abuse of Police Systems and Reports

The commission heard how Mokgatle allegedly used his position to facilitate criminal activities and shield those allegedly involved in the killing of Armand Swart. The allegations against Mokgatle were detailed in Witness C's statement, which was presented to the commission. The statement also revealed that Mokgatle allegedly ran vehicle registration plates through police systems at the accused's request, providing them with vehicle owners' names, identity numbers and addresses. This abuse of police systems is a central allegation against him.

In addition to running plates, Mokgatle allegedly shared internal police operational reports with the accused. This sharing of sensitive information is seen as a serious breach of his duties as a law enforcement officer. On the day of Molefe's arrest on December 6, 2024, Mokgatle allegedly used a JMPD vehicle to confront SAPS members who were keeping Molefe's house under observation. This direct confrontation is one of the most serious allegations against him.

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The cellphone communications recovered by investigators also pointed to deeper involvement. Witness C said the communications suggested that Mokgatle did not merely assist the four accused from a distance, but took part in or was being drawn into their work. The communications also showed that the men described themselves as family and brotherhood, and referred to individuals within their circle as the commander, owner, madala and boss. These terms suggest a close-knit criminal network.

Mokgatle's own sworn statement and statements from his JMPD supervisors were also presented to the commission. These documents reportedly revealed the nature of his relationship with the four accused. The commission continues its investigation into allegations of corruption, bribery and interference in JMPD operations. Witness C returned to the stand to testify as part of this ongoing investigation.

Close Relationship With The Accused

The allegations against Mokgatle are that he used his position to assist Molefe and three other men accused of involvement in the murder of Armand Swart, a Vanderbijlpark engineer. The murder of Swart is the underlying crime that led to the charges against Molefe and the others. The commission heard that Mokgatle was not a casual acquaintance of the accused, but rather had a close relationship with them. This is evidenced by the cellphone communications and other statements.

The full extent of Mokgatle's alleged involvement is still under investigation by the Madlanga Commission. Witness C's testimony has provided key insights into the alleged activities of the JMPD officer.