JMPD chief superintendent Emosacia Tintswalo Rikhotso told the Madlanga Commission she made a self-incriminating statement because she feared being killed, while denying she tried to bribe Hawks investigators in the R1.5m theft case against officer Eric Mphahlele.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department chief superintendent Emosacia Tintswalo Rikhotso has told the Madlanga Commission that she made a self-incriminating statement to investigators because she feared for her life.

Her testimony on Thursday followed the commission pointing out discrepancies between what she told the Hawks and commission investigators and what she said at the inquiry. In her statement to investigators, Rikhotso allegedly detailed a plot to bribe Hawks investigator Eric Mashala, who was involved in the arrest of JMPD officer Eric Mphahlele for allegedly stealing R1.5 million from a civilian in August 2023.

Also read New witness set to testify at Madlanga Commission on JMPD activities

Rikhotso denies bribery allegations

The commission listened to a recording in which Rikhotso allegedly discusses how a bribe would be distributed to have the case against a JMPD officer squashed. During her testimony, Rikhotso denied attempting to bribe the investigating officers. She said she did not offer any bribery to the investigators to squash or facilitate the disappearance of the case docket in the criminal case against Mphahlele, and did not offer any bribery money to anyone in this regard.

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The commission questioned why she would have given investigators a self-incriminating account if the allegations were not true. Rikhotso replied that she was scared for her life. She said she was told it was a syndicate, that Inspector Emma was one of the people in the syndicate, that it was a group and that they had informers. She said she was scared that she would be killed.

Rikhotso wrote the name of the person she feared on a piece of paper, which she shared only with the commission. Earlier, she told the commission that she could not recall the version she had given to the commission investigators. Rikhotso also detailed how she helped verify the arrest of officer Eric Mphahlele and assisted him in securing bail. She said Phokoane contacted her to establish whether the officer had been arrested.

Rikhotso testified that Phokoane asked if she could assist in verifying and confirming the arrest of Mphahlele, which she did. It was confirmed that JMPD officer Mphahlele was arrested on August 12, 2023. She said Phokoane subsequently informed her that she intended to fly from Cape Town to Johannesburg on August 14 to help arrange bail for Mphahlele. Phokoane also requested Rikhotso's support with the necessary preparations, which she agreed to provide.

Phokoane sought bail assistance for Mphahlele

Rikhotso said she agreed to assist in good faith, in line with the laws regulating bail release of incarcerated accused persons in the Republic. Asked why she was prepared to help the arrested officer, Rikhotso explained that Phokoane had described Mphahlele as a close friend and colleague. Hawks Warrant Officer Phuti Mashala previously told the commission that Mphahlele, and later Rikhotso, allegedly attempted to arrange a R250,000 bribe to make the case disappear.

Hawks official Eric Mashala testified that he received a call from complainant Nawazish Ali Raja, who reported that Mphahlele pulled him over and allegedly stole R1.5 million from his vehicle. Mashala said Mphahlele initially offered him and Captain Tauatswala a bribe during an interview at a Sasol garage on August 12, 2023. He said the second offer was made on August 14, 2023 by Inspector Emosacia Tintswalo Rikhotso.

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Mashala told the commission that Rikhotso offered to arrange a payment of R250,000 to make the case docket against Mphahlele disappear. He alleged that she also wanted her own share included in the total amount. Mashala testified that he told her Mphahlele had already offered them an amount of R250,000, and that Inspector Rikhotso said she would visit Mphahlele in the cells to arrange matters.

Mashala details R250000 bribe offer

He said he understood this to mean she would meet with Mphahlele to make arrangements for payment of the R250,000 to the investigators. Rikhotso denied making the offer, saying she did not remember engaging with Mashala. The case stems from an incident in which Mphahlele allegedly stopped a motorist on Booysens Reserve Road for speeding while driving a marked JMPD Volkswagen Golf allocated to Phokoane.

After finding a black bag containing R1.5 million behind the passenger seat, he allegedly accused the occupants of money laundering. Reports alleged Mphahlele placed the cash in his patrol vehicle and instructed the motorist to follow him to the police station.

However, on the M1 North near the Langlaagte off-ramp, he allegedly activated his blue lights, forced his way through traffic and fled with the money. Mphahlele was arrested on August 12, 2023, following allegations that he stole the cash from the motorist during the roadside stop.