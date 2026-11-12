Madlanga Commission Hears Dr Ntandazo Sifolo On Intelligence Oversight and Accountability

Dr Ntandazo Sifolo testifies at the Madlanga Commission regarding the necessity of constitutional oversight for intelligence agencies and the ethical responsibilities of the media.

Dr Ntandazo Sifolo, serving as Acting Coordinator of the National Intelligence Coordinating Committee, took the witness stand at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Thursday, 12 November 2026. His appearance addressed critical questions regarding the legal boundaries and ethical responsibilities that govern South Africa's intelligence apparatus and its monitoring bodies. The testimony highlighted the complex balance between operational secrecy and the imperative for democratic accountability within state security institutions.

Intelligence Oversight Legal Framework

Dr Ntandazo Sifolo explicitly stated that intelligence agencies and the watchdogs responsible for monitoring them must strictly adhere to the law while acting responsibly in their duties. He emphasized that the enduring importance of the question "who will guard the guards themselves" lies in its insistence that those entrusted with authority must remain subject to scrutiny. This principle is particularly significant for intelligence institutions where secrecy, although sometimes operationally indispensable, can create conditions in which wrongdoing escapes detection without proper checks.

Also read Madlanga Commission: Media freedom must not compromise national security, says Sifolo

The Acting Coordinator identified independent oversight institutions, Parliamentary accountability, lawful investigative processes, and a vigilant media as essential components for maintaining integrity. He argued that without these mechanisms, the secrecy required for national security operations could easily mask illicit activities or abuses of power. The existence of these safeguards ensures that the pursuit of security does not compromise the rule of law or democratic values within the republic.

Constitutional Fidelity and Accountability

Dr Ntandazo Sifolo asserted that if those who guard the republic must be held accountable, then institutions exercising oversight and public scrutiny must themselves remain faithful to the constitution. He noted that this requirement extends to the responsibilities accompanying their authority, ensuring that no entity operates above the legal framework established by the state. The focus remains on maintaining a system where power is exercised within strict legal and constitutional boundaries.

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He clarified that the central question is not whether certain entities should be exempted from accountability, but rather how accountability can be exercised without destroying the very public interest it is intended to protect. This nuanced perspective suggests that oversight must be robust yet careful enough to preserve national security interests. The goal is to prevent accountability measures from inadvertently compromising sensitive operations or exposing critical security vulnerabilities.

Media Ethics and National Security Risks

During his testimony, Dr Ntandazo Sifolo claimed that the media can be used to manipulate public opinion and undermine national security if not exercised with caution. He called on journalists to look beyond whether leaked classified information is authentic or newsworthy when evaluating their reporting duties. This directive challenges the traditional journalistic approach of prioritizing truth and transparency above all else when dealing with sensitive state documents.

The Acting Coordinator urged the press to consider who stands to benefit from the release of classified information before publishing such content. This perspective places a heavy ethical burden on media outlets to assess the potential geopolitical or domestic security consequences of their reporting. It suggests that the act of publishing leaked intelligence may serve interests that conflict with the broader public good, requiring journalists to exercise greater diligence in their editorial decisions regarding national security matters.