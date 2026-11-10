Madlanga Commission clashes with Matlala over legal consultations and R500,000 payment to Shadrack Sibiya

The Madlanga Commission heard clashes over Vusimuzi Cat Matlala's legal consultations and a R500,000 payment to former SAPS deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, with Matlala accused of being obstructive and refusing to answer questions.

The Madlanga Commission on Tuesday heard tense clashes over businessman Vusimuzi Cat Matlala's legal consultations and a R500, 000 payment to former SAPS deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

Lawyer Alleges Violated Legal Privileges

The proceedings were delayed after Matlala's lawyer, Adv. Annelene van den Heever, alleged that his legal privileges had been violated, saying an agreement had been made that certain parts of consultations would remain off the record. Van den Heever alleged that during Matlala's testimony on Monday, Adv. Adila Hassim disclosed information covered by the alleged agreement.

Also read Madlanga Commission resumes with Matlala set to testify amid legal dispute

The Commission's Adv. Mahlape Sello denied the allegations. Sello said the legal team had gone to great lengths to obtain Matlala's testimony while he was held at various correctional facilities, including Ebongweni in KwaZulu-Natal. She said Matlala's lawyers were present during consultations at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria, but were not present at Ebongweni, and the consultation there did not proceed.

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Sello said the Commission's team would not have gone to such lengths to secure Matlala's testimony and conduct an investigation if the information was not intended to be presented publicly. After the 11am tea break on Tuesday, it emerged that Sello had not been party to any agreement as alleged by Matlala's lawyer. Van den Heever was ordered to apologise for suggesting that Sello had been aware of the alleged agreement.

Commissioner Confronts Matlala Over Obstruction

Co-commissioner Advocate Sesi Baloyi confronted Matlala, warning him that his appearance before the inquiry was not a picnic after he repeatedly refused to answer questions. She accused him of being obstructive and wasting the commission's time. Evidence leader Advocate Thabang Pooe questioned Matlala about a payment to Shadrack Sibiya, but Matlala resisted, saying he would incriminate himself on a possible perjury charge.

The payment of R500,000 was made to Sibiya, but Matlala maintained the money was intended to assist with Sibiya's son's wedding in the North West and was not connected to anything sinister. His reluctance to provide direct answers did not sit well with Baloyi, who openly questioned his approach. We are having this back and forth, and my view is that this has been a complete waste of our time.

If this is how we are going to proceed, then my honest view is that you are being obstructive, Baloyi told him, adding that he was not helping the commission. Baloyi took issue with Matlala's repeated reliance on concerns about self-incrimination and the possibility of being accused of perjury, saying these objections had prevented him from giving satisfactory and complete answers to questions that had been fairly put to him.

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She stressed that the commission was not an ordinary engagement but a formal inquiry with a specific responsibility to establish the facts. And you are here not for an outing today. You are here to assist the commission, which is a fact-finding body, Baloyi said. She further reminded Matlala that he had protections under the commission's rules and regulations, but maintained that his conduct was not assisting its work.

Matlala Claims Wife Received Warning Calls

Matlala told the commission that his wife, Tsakane Matlala, had also received repeated calls from Sibiya, allegedly from a private number, warning her not to reveal information. Matlala also claimed that Investigating Directorate Against Corruption chief investigator Dylan Perumal had inserted the bribery allegation in his statement. Matlala claimed IDAC investigators wanted him to implicate top police officials.

He said they told him they were not primarily after him but needed to arrest him to reach senior police officers they wanted to investigate. On Monday, his lawyer argued that he could not continue testifying because there was a possibility that he could incriminate himself. Despite the objection, his testimony proceeded. In a ruling, Madlanga said restrictions on broadcasting Matlala's Section 204 statement apply to criminal proceedings, not the commission.

The commission dismissed Matlala's bid to exclude plea evidence. The clashes over legal consultations and the R500,000 payment dominated Tuesday's proceedings, with Matlala facing accusations of obstructing the fact-finding inquiry.