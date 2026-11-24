Security fears force the Madlanga Commission to cancel the testimony of Witness T, whose affidavit reveals a massive narco-syndicate infiltrating law enforcement and politics.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has suspended the scheduled testimony of Witness T on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, due to irreconcilable security risks. Commission Chair Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga announced the cancellation after determining that the witness could not be adequately protected during his appearance.

Safety Concerns Override Court Proceedings

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga stated that serious concerns regarding the safety of Witness T prevented the proceedings from continuing as planned. The commission had originally agreed to allow the witness to testify with his identity protected through facial blurring and voice distortion. However, the threat level proved too high for the commission to proceed safely. This decision interrupts a critical phase of the inquiry into alleged high-level corruption within the criminal justice system.

Also read Madlanga Commission Rules Witness T to Testify Remotely with Identity Protected

Allegations of Systemic Law Enforcement Infiltration

An affidavit submitted by Witness T in November 2026 provides a detailed account of the allegations he intended to present. The document describes a powerful syndicate that allegedly deals in heroin and earns R1-million daily. The witness claims the organization utilizes police officers and senior state prosecutors to eliminate rivals and protect its operations. This evidence points to a deep-seated infiltration of South Africa's law enforcement agencies by organized crime groups.

The Big Five Cartel and International Drug Routes

The investigation focuses on a cartel identified as the Big Five, which is accused of infiltrating politics, the private sector, and the criminal justice system. Witness T described a structured hierarchy within the syndicate, noting that low-grade heroin known as whoonga is imported from Afghanistan, Tanzania, and China. The affidavit suggests that a second-in-command manages the distribution while a higher authority controls the international supply chain. This network allegedly uses legitimate businesses to conceal its illicit income and empire.

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Historical Context and Previous Threats

Witness T applied to testify in camera in July 2026, citing imminent personal risk if his evidence was made public. He referenced heads of state, terrorist organizations, and politically linked individuals in his preliminary statements. The witness noted that previous figures who attempted to expose the syndicate were killed, highlighting the lethal nature of the conflict. His legal team successfully argued for partial in camera testimony to exclude sensitive names, though the security assessment ultimately halted the appearance entirely.

Ongoing Investigations and Market Impact

The halt in testimony coincides with broader efforts to dismantle illicit drug operations in South Africa. Shortly after the commission's announcement, police uncovered a multimillion-rand Mandrax factory in KwaZulu-Natal. These simultaneous events underscore the scale of the war on illicit drugs in the region. The Madlanga Commission continues to investigate accusations first made public last July, aiming to dismantle the systemic corruption that allows drug syndicates to operate with impunity.