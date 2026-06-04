Madlanga Commission Dismantles Colonel Gavin Jacob's Version on Cocaine Storage

The Madlanga Commission has dismantled Colonel Gavin Jacob's version that he exhausted all options for the storage of 541 kg of cocaine in Durban, leading to placement in an unsecured Port Shepstone facility, where it would later be stolen.

Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation U nit member Colonel Gavin Jacob is giving evidence at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on June 3, 2026.

The Madlanga Commission has dismantled Colonel Gavin Jacob's version that he exhausted all options for the storage of 541 kg of cocaine in Durban, leading to placement in an unsecured Port Shepstone facility, where it would later be stolen. This is yet another discovery that lends credence to the allegation that Jacobs and other KZN Hawks officers acted deliberately in an alleged attempt to ensure that the drugs were stored in a facility where they could be easily stolen.

KZN Hawks officer, Colonel Gavin Jacob's defence was dealt a blow after further discoveries bolstered suspicions that the transfer of the 541 kg of cocaine from the Isipingo SAPS to the Port Shepstone facility, where they were later stolen, was intentional. This evidence shows that Jacob's claim to his superiors that he had exhausted all options which would lead to the transfer was false.

Retired Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Commission Chairperson, says, 'So, you lied to him; you said you had exhausted all avenues.

' 'You lied because you have accepted that you had not exhausted all avenues,' says Madlanga. Leaving the Commission with the possible conclusion that this decision by Jacob was a choice, or rather deliberately engineered. Adv. Mahlape Sello SC, Evidence Leader, says, 'I am looking to prove that there was capacity in and around Durban for 541 kg of heroin; you did not have to go to Port Shepstone; that is what I am trying to prove.

' 'So, you did not talk to Brigadier Nyuswa about storage capacity because you had exhausted all avenues and there was no storage space in Durban. That is not the case; there was storage in and around Durban, you chose to go elsewhere,' Sello asks. The Commission has heard through previous testimony that the Port Shepstone facility was an admin office, not a police station, and it did not meet the security standards to house high-value exhibits of cocaine.

This as it was subjected to break-ins, and its security measures were not effective during loadshedding.

'I am concerned about the dismissive attitude you appear to have towards these drugs. Firstly, the risk of losing the only evidence you have, but secondly, the fact that they will end up on the streets. Those matters don't cross your mind at all, simply because Brigadier Nyuswa said Go and store them in one of our offices. Colonel, please think about that,' says Sello.

'Yes, commissioner, once again I'll say he made that statement; you will recall we kept exhibits from Port Shepstone, and for me that was good enough,' Jacob explains





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Colonel Gavin Jacob Madlanga Commission Cocaine Storage Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation U KZN Hawks

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