The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry severely reprimands lawyer Ulrich Roux for malicious accusations against the body regarding businessman Suliman Carrim's bail compliance.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has launched a formal condemnation of legal practitioner Ulrich Roux following his allegations of malicious intent by the inquiry body. The Commission is currently evaluating whether to refer Roux to the Legal Practice Council for professional misconduct based on what it described as gratuitous and scandalous attacks made during recent proceedings. These developments occurred against the backdrop of ongoing legal matters involving businessman Suliman Carrim and the trial within a trial for the Cat Matlala case, which faces further postponement as judges review evidence.

Condemnation Of Malicious Allegations Against Inquiry

Commission representative Michaels delivered a stark rejection of Roux's claims, stating that the attorney's utterances boggled the mind and constituted an insult that warranted contempt. The Commission asserts that Roux falsely accused them of acting with malicious intent when they announced on 30 October 2026 that Suliman Carrim had failed to comply with a specific bail condition. The body emphasizes that Roux was fully aware of the factual underpinnings behind their public statement, making his accusation of bad faith particularly egregious and calculated to discredit the integrity of the inquiry.

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According to the Commission, Roux explicitly told the court that the statement issued on 30 October 2026 was released solely to harm Carrim and create unnecessary confusion. The Commission found this interpretation not only baseless but also a violation of professional standards expected of legal representatives. Michaels noted that no responsible attorney could have made such an allegation given their knowledge of the true facts, highlighting the severity of the breach in professional decorum and the Commission's resolve to address such behavior appropriately.

Bail Condition Dispute Regarding Suliman Carrim

The root of the conflict lies in bail conditions imposed on Suliman Carrim by the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on 28 October 2026. These conditions mandated that Carrim's legal representative must report in person to the Commission within 48 hours to arrange for his next appearance before the inquiry. When the 48-hour deadline expired on 30 October 2026, no member of Carrim's legal team had physically presented themselves at the Commission as required by the order.

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Instead of a physical appearance, the legal team sent an email merely to bring the bail judgment and conditions to the Commission's attention. The Commission stated that this email made no attempt to schedule the required in-person meeting, which was the explicit requirement of the bail condition. Consequently, the Commission issued a statement on 30 October 2026 following media enquiries, confirming that Carrim had failed to comply with the bail condition due to the lack of physical attendance by his legal representatives.

Legal Arguments And Potential Misconduct Referral

Roux subsequently argued that Carrim could not have breached the condition because it required action from his legal representatives rather than Carrim personally. The Commission rejected this argument as disingenuous, stating that the breach occurred because the legal representatives had not fulfilled the requirement within the stipulated period by the 30 October 2026 deadline. The Commission further noted that Roux had expressly acknowledged in correspondence dated 31 October 2026 that the condition required physical attendance rather than communication via email.

The Commission also dismissed any attempt by Roux to shield himself behind instructions from his client, Suliman Carrim. Michaels clarified that acting on instructions is unavailing when the attorney is aware of all true facts and makes reckless, insulting utterances. The Commission is now considering referring Roux to the Legal Practice Council for alleged contraventions of clauses 57.1 and 57.9 of the Code of Conduct for legal practitioners. These specific clauses prohibit legal representatives from knowingly relying on false allegations in court proceedings, underscoring the serious nature of the potential disciplinary action.