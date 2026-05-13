Madlanga Commission Concludes Oral Testimony for Suspended General Shadrack Sibiya

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality and Corruption has informed suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya that he will not be recalled for further testimony as the probe into the criminal justice system continues.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has reached a pivotal moment regarding the testimony of Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya . The suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner received formal notification via a letter from commission secretary Dr Nolitha Vukuza, stating that there are currently no plans to bring him back for further oral evidence.

This decision follows several days of intense questioning and testimony that were postponed in February 2026. The commission, which was established under a specific government proclamation and published in the Government Gazette, aims to uncover the truth behind allegations of systemic failure and political meddling within South Africa's law enforcement agencies. This development signals that the commission may be nearing a conclusion in its assessment of Sibiya's specific role in the events under investigation.

The root of this inquiry dates back to July 2025, when KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made explosive public claims. He suggested that the nation's criminal justice system had been severely compromised, specifically targeting General Sibiya. The core of the accusation centered on the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team, a specialized unit designed to investigate high-profile assassinations and political violence.

Mkhwanazi alleged that Sibiya worked in tandem with then-Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to dismantle the unit, allegedly to provide a shield for organized crime syndicates that were under investigation. These claims triggered a national scandal, leading President Cyril Ramaphosa to initiate the commission to ensure transparency and accountability within the top tiers of police leadership.

As a result of these allegations, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola suspended Sibiya on September 12, 2025. This suspension was based on five distinct charges of serious misconduct. One of the primary points of contention was the allegation that Sibiya ignored Masemola's direct orders to leave the management of the Political Killings Task Team to the National Commissioner.

Instead, Sibiya was accused of issuing his own instructions to Dumisani Khumalo, the head of Crime Intelligence, to ensure the unit was deactivated and disbanded. This internal power struggle highlighted a deep rift within the South African Police Service leadership and raised questions about the chain of command and the influence of political figures on operational police matters. During his appearances before the Madlanga Commission, Sibiya steadfastly denied any involvement in corrupt activities or illicit collusion.

He challenged the narrative presented by General Masemola, particularly the claim that the disbandment of the task team was a surprise or an unauthorized act. Sibiya presented a work study document as evidence, arguing that the closure of provincial investigation units was a planned administrative move rather than a political conspiracy.

He contended that the document clearly outlined that members of these units should be reassessed and redeployed to other specialized units like murder, robbery, or cold case investigations based on their specific skill sets. This attempt to frame the disbandment as a routine operational shift stood in stark contrast to the allegations of political interference and the protection of criminals. Beyond the task team controversy, the commission also probed Sibiya's alleged financial connections with Vusimuzi Matlala, a known tenderpreneur.

This added another layer of complexity to the investigation, as the commission sought to determine if financial incentives played a role in the administrative decisions made regarding police task teams. With the commission now indicating that Sibiya's oral testimony is concluded, the focus shifts toward the interim report. The legal community and the public are eagerly awaiting the findings to see if the allegations of a compromised justice system will be substantiated.

This process remains critical for the restoration of public trust in the police force and the judiciary of South Africa, as the nation continues to grapple with high levels of organized crime and institutional corruption





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Madlanga Commission Shadrack Sibiya Police Corruption South Africa SAPS

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