Madlanga Commission: Ballistics expert details evidence from murder scene of Armand Swart

The bail application of senior Captain Laurence Makgotloe, a ballistics expert with the South African Police Service forensic unit, is set to resume on Tuesday as the Pretoria Magistrates Court continues to hear evidence in the case.

The bail application of senior Captain Laurence Makgotloe , a ballistics expert with the South African Police Service forensic unit, is set to resume on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Pretoria Magistrates Court heard evidence from the state's first witness as prosecutors opposed Makgotloe's release. Defence lawyer Emile Viviers subjected the state's witness, Warrant Officer Xolani Sokhanyile, to a lengthy cross-examination. The defence picked apart parts of the state's affidavit, pointing to grammatical errors and alleged inconsistencies. Viviers also challenged the state's claim that Makgotloe knew the ballistic evidence found in his home was linked to the murders of Armand Swart and DJ Sumbody.

Under cross-examination, Sokhanyile conceded that the claim was based on assumption rather than fact. When asked by Viviers if the claim was not based on fact, Sokhanyile replied that the only way the applicant could've known is that he was told by one of the accused. Sokhanyile then corrected his stance, agreeing with Viviers that the assertion was speculation, not fact, and that there is no linkage at all.

The bail application of senior Captain Laurence Makgotloe is set to resume on Tuesday as the Pretoria Magistrates Court continues to hear evidence in the case. The defence team is expected to continue their cross-examination of the state's witnesses, with the aim of challenging the prosecution's claims against Makgotloe. The case has sparked widespread interest due to the high-profile nature of the alleged crimes and the key role that Makgotloe played in the investigations.

The South African Police Service has faced criticism over the handling of the case, with some questioning the decision to charge Makgotloe with tampering with forensic evidence





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Laurence Makgotloe South African Police Service Forensic Evidence Armand Swart DJ Sumbody

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