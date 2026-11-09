Madlanga Commission Delays Cat Matlala Testimony as Public Hearings Resume

The Madlanga commission has postponed Vusimuzi Cat Matlala's testimony pending legal arguments over a collapsed plea deal, while resuming public hearings after three weeks of closed-door proceedings.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system has delayed the testimony of alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi Cat Matlala while lawyers argue whether statements linked to his collapsed plea-and-sentence agreement may be used in the proceedings.

The commission resumed public hearings on Monday after three weeks of closed-door proceedings, including a two-day seminar dedicated to preparing the draft of its final report. Matlala had been expected to take the stand on Monday and Tuesday to shed further light on alleged links between criminal networks and senior police officials. His testimony is on hold pending legal submissions in a trial-within-a-trial over evidence linked to the arrest of former police commissioner Kekana.

Also read Vusimuzi Matlala to Testify at Madlanga Commission Amidst Final Report Push

Inquiry Witnesses and Ministerial Testimony

Over the coming weeks, the inquiry is expected to hear from several people implicated in allegations of corruption, criminality and political interference within the criminal justice system. Among them is Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who remains on special leave. The commission will subsequently turn its attention to those who originally raised the allegations under investigation, including KZN Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo. Witnesses are scheduled to appear under subpoena.

The sequence of testimony places renewed focus on allegations involving the police leadership and the integrity of South Africa's criminal justice system. The commission has heard from several witnesses in camera since October 5 due to ongoing investigations and the confidential nature of the material. It has now confirmed that it is no longer accepting new public submissions.

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With the inquiry facing a January 25, 2027, deadline to submit its final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the coming weeks are expected to be crucial. In a separate development related to Matlala, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has called for a probe into alleged NHI deals linked to the controversial businessman. The minister denied that a scheme to sell NHI hospital contracts would even be possible, and expressed alarm at claims made by Matlala.

Matlala has also alleged that former advocate Bronwynne Forbay directed parts of his evidence about Shadrack Sibiya before Parliament's ad hoc committee. Forbay rejects the claim.

Local Election Results and Coalition Dynamics

Meanwhile, the results of last Wednesday's local government elections, as declared by the Electoral Commission of South Africa, have left the ANC as the largest party in many municipalities but without sufficient support to govern alone in a number of councils. The outcome has opened the door to coalition negotiations, with parties expected to engage in intense bargaining to establish governments of local unity.

In municipal politics, larger parties have often preferred to partner with smaller organisations, rather than work with their strongest rivals, enabling them to retain greater influence within coalition administrations. Political commentator and research fellow at the Institute of Pan-African Thought and Conversation, Rebone Tau, said widespread dissatisfaction with service delivery contributed to the emergence of hung municipalities.

Service delivery has not improved and that is one of the reasons we are seeing so many hung municipalities across the country, Tau said. The results also reflect a maturing democracy in which voters feel free to make independent political choices. This dynamic has long been evident in Johannesburg and Tshwane, where the ANC and the DA have remained on opposite sides of the political divide, each seeking support from smaller parties, rather than cooperating with its principal rival.

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While the two parties work together at national level through the GNU, relations have remained considerably more strained in provincial and local government. In Gauteng, premier Panyaza Lesufi excluded the DA from the provincial executive, while in the Western Cape and the City of Cape Town, the DA has kept the ANC in opposition.

For the first time, the ANC's long-standing dominance in Buffalo City has been broken, with Bantu Holomisa's United Democratic Movement emerging as the official opposition in the newly constituted council. Comparable shifts have occurred in Mangaung and Nelson Mandela Bay, where the DA has overtaken the ANC in municipalities facing significant financial and governance challenges. In these councils, the major parties are expected to recruit smaller organisations to build governing majorities and prevent their rivals from taking control.

Party Strategies for Municipal Coalitions

EFF leader Julius Malema has warned that his party would withhold support from any party that approaches coalition negotiations with arrogance, choosing instead to back partners willing to engage constructively. Although the ANC and DA frequently clash in municipalities, they have often found common cause in opposing the left-wing alliance represented by the EFF and the uMkhonto weSizwe party.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the provincial government comprises the Inkatha Freedom Party, ANC, DA and National Freedom Party in an arrangement designed to keep Jacob Zuma's MK party out of power. Zuma has indicated a willingness to work with other black-led parties, suggesting the DA could be excluded from any MK-led coalition. The final proportional representation allocations could still influence coalition arithmetic, particularly in municipalities where ward and PR voting patterns differ significantly.

Legislative Reforms for Coalition Stability

Proposed legislation would require written coalition agreements and seek to curb the frequent motions of no confidence that have undermined stability in municipal administrations. Under the current legal framework, coalition talks and the establishment of new administrations must be concluded within 14 days. The proposed legislation would extend that period to 30 days before the first council meeting, allowing parties more time to negotiate durable agreements.

There is no political party that I can confidently say guarantees stability in a coalition. Much depends on how individual politicians relate to one another and their ability to work together, Tau said. Local politicians should be allowed to engage one another, as they understand the local political dynamics and have personal relationships that can help make coalitions work, Tau said. Duduzane Zuma confident of MK party victories: We're shaking, we are baking. The champagne is on ice.