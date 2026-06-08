Madlanga Commission Affidavit Exposes Khan-Sayed Collusion in Corruption and Political Manipulation

A court affidavit by Madlanga Commission investigator Tshepo Nyatlo reveals extensive WhatsApp communications between former Crime Intelligence head Major General Feroz Khan and tobacco executive Mohamed Sayed, detailing schemes involving tender fraud, leaks of state secrets, plots against officials, and ties to EFF leader Julius Malema.

A comprehensive affidavit by Tshepo Nyatlo, an investigator with the Madlanga Commission , has revealed extensive collusion between former Crime Intelligence head Major General Feroz Khan and Mohamed Sayed , co-founder of Carnilinx tobacco.

The documents, tied to Khan's failed attempt to block access to electronic devices seized from his Houghton home, expose a network of alleged corruption involving senior police officials, political figures, and illicit business operations. The messages, obtained via a BitLocker-encrypted hard drive provided by SAPS, detail quid-pro-quo arrangements, tender manipulation, leaks of confidential state information, and plots to orchestrate the removal of public officials. Khan and Sayed's friendship during the period under investigation facilitated numerous unlawful activities.

According to Nyatlo's affidavit, Khan allegedly used his position to manipulate SAPS and National Treasury tenders for mutual benefit, specifically involving the companies Cyberia and Smada. A kickback scheme concerning an IT contract between National Treasury and Cyberia is alleged, with a fee of approximately R92.4-million discussed for equal division among three parties.

This scheme implicated Lieutenant General Molefe Fani, divisional commissioner for supply chain management, who was suspended in May following an SIU investigation into an irregular contract from his tenure at National Treasury. Khan's awareness of Carnilinx's tax non-compliance is also noted. The communications further reveal Khan supplying confidential information to Sayed on a recurring basis. This includes the identity and address of Anoosh Rooplal, the complainant in the VBS matter, who also served as curator.

Additional leaks encompassed internal SAPS reports, personnel identities, details of SAPS jet movements, and information about high-level meetings. Khan is accused of conspiring to use SAPS resources to neutralise Carnilinx's competitors, Gold Leaf Tobacco and Protobac. Messages also detail a plot involving Khan, Sayed, and EFF leader Julius Malema to orchestrate the removal of former Inspector General of Intelligence Dr Selumanthuro Dintwe. The plan, as described by Khan, was to "trap" Dintwe into lying, providing grounds for removal.

Sayed's response, "Absolutely. He's gonna deny it and then he's fucked. Bye bye poes," underscores the malicious intent. Further evidence shows Khan providing Sayed with a list of questions intended for the EFF to pose in Parliament to the Inspector-General of Intelligence regarding an alleged drug dealer relationship.

Sayed then forwarded messages from Malema confirming the questions would be "fired off," illustrating direct coordination. The affidavit also details Khan's role in brokering employment for the late Wiandre Pretorius with Sayed. Pretorius, who frequently posed as an SAPS member, survived an assassination attempt before dying by suicide. He was implicated in the 2022 murder and cover-up of Emmanuel Mbense and linked to a group that allegedly tortured a suspect to death.

Khan allegedly coordinated three coordinated "busts" against rival cigarette smugglers through this network. The release of these documents follows Khan's withdrawal of legal action against the Madlanga Commission, allowing the findings to become public





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Feroz Khan Madlanga Commission Mohamed Sayed Carnilinx Julius Malema EFF SAPS National Treasury Corruption Tender Fraud Wiretaps Tax Evasion VBS Dintwe Wiandre Pretorius Smada Cyberia Molefe Fani

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