Madlanga Commission Advocate Accuses Vusimusi Matlala of Obstruction

Advocate Sesi Baloyi confronts alleged underworld figure Vusimusi Matlala for refusing to answer questions at the Madlanga Commission regarding corruption links and plea agreements.

Advocate Sesi Baloyi, representing the Madlanga commission, has formally accused alleged underworld figure Vusimusi Cat Matlala of obstructing the truth-finding process. This serious allegation was leveled during Tuesday proceedings when Matlala repeatedly declined to answer direct questions posed by the commission's evidence leaders. Baloyi expressed significant frustration with Matlala conduct, stating that his refusal to engage was hindering the commission in its fact-finding mission.

Dispute Over Collapsed Plea Deal Details

The latest conflict between the advocate and the accused emerged when evidence leader advocate Thabang Pooe questioned Matlala about the contents of his now-collapsed plea agreement. Pooe specifically pressed for details regarding an allegation that Matlala had paid former police deputy commissioner Shadrack Sibiya the sum of R500,000. Matlala refused to provide an answer, citing his fear of being accused of perjury if his response contradicted statements he had previously made under the plea deal framework.

Also read Madlanga commission rejects Matlala plea deal objection, legal team to seek urgent review

Baloyi Condemns Wasted Commission Time

Baloyi did not mince words regarding her view of Matlala's behavior, describing the back-and-forth exchanges as a complete waste of the commission time. She told Matlala directly that he was being obstructive and was not assisting the body in any meaningful way. Baloyi noted that while Matlala raised concerns about incriminating himself or making inconsistent statements, these reasons lacked basis and resulted in him failing to provide satisfactory answers to fair questions.

She reminded Matlala that his presence at the commission was not for an outing but was strictly to assist with its fact-finding mandate. Baloyi emphasized that Matlala had protections provided in the rules and regulations, yet he was choosing not to be helpful. She invited Matlala to comment on her assessment of his conduct, though his primary response remained focused on his legal concerns.

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Matlala Defends Refusal To Testify

In response to Baloyi's accusations, Matlala asked what he was supposed to do when he believed answering a question could incriminate him. He reiterated his concern that providing information might result in him contradicting something he had previously stated during the earlier plea agreement process. Baloyi advised him to be truthful in his responses, implying that his legal protections should allow for honest testimony without fear of perjury charges based on prior inconsistencies in a collapsed deal.

Investigation Into Police Cartel Links

The Madlanga commission is actively investigating allegations that criminal cartels, including those led by Matlala, had infiltrated the criminal justice system. These investigations are closely linked to several senior police officials, including the aforementioned Shadrack Sibiya. The commission's work is critical in uncovering the extent of criminal influence within South Africa's law enforcement agencies.

The hearing continues as the commission attempts to establish the full extent of these alleged connections. Stakeholders are watching closely to see if Matlala will continue to withhold information or if he will provide the testimony needed to advance the commission's mandate. The outcomes of these proceedings could have significant implications for the integrity of the police force and the broader justice system.