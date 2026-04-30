Madibeng Mayor Clings to Power Amid Legal and Political Turmoil

Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane survives a no-confidence motion through a court interdict, while facing recall by his own party and allegations of corruption. The council meeting collapses as opposition parties walk out, citing legal concerns. The political crisis deepens, with residents and employees expressing frustration over the municipality's instability.

Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane faced a turbulent week as he fought to retain his position amid political upheaval and legal battles. The mayor narrowly avoided a motion of no confidence after securing an urgent court interdict, which halted proceedings just as the council meeting was about to vote on his removal.

The motion, initially tabled by an African Independent Congress (AIC) councillor, Peter Tsheola, was later amended by the African National Congress (ANC), but the meeting collapsed before a vote could take place. The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) walked out of the session, citing concerns over the legality of the process, as Maimane had already obtained a court order preventing the motion from being debated.

The DA’s Madibeng caucus leader, Graeme Peplar, emphasized that their withdrawal was not to protect Maimane but to uphold the rule of law, warning that proceeding with the motion would constitute contempt of court. The sheriff of the court had personally delivered the interdict to the speaker’s office during the meeting, reinforcing the legal basis for the DA’s stance.

Meanwhile, Maimane is also contesting his recall by the ANC, which followed allegations of corruption after a leaked recording surfaced in which he allegedly offered opposition councillors R200,000 to campaign against the ANC. His legal team has threatened to pursue contempt of court charges against the speaker and any councillors who defy the court order. The political drama has further exposed divisions within the ANC, with critics arguing that the party’s inability to enforce its own decisions undermines public trust.

Local residents and municipal employees have expressed demoralization over the prolonged uncertainty, while Maimane remains in office despite facing another no-confidence motion from his own party. The situation highlights the deepening crisis in Madibeng’s governance, with legal and political battles overshadowing the municipality’s ability to function effectively





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Madibeng Douglas Maimane No-Confidence Motion ANC Court Interdict

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