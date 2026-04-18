Madibeng Mayor Allegedly Caught Bribing Opposition Councillors to Undermine ANC

A leaked audio recording reportedly captures Madibeng Mayor Douglas Maimane offering significant sums of money to opposition councillors to orchestrate a campaign against his own party, the African National Congress (ANC), ahead of upcoming local elections. The recording, made during a clandestine meeting, also implicates the municipal manager and has led to legal threats against the councillors involved.

A deeply concerning revelation has emerged from the Madibeng municipality, where Mayor Douglas Maimane is reportedly caught on tape orchestrating a plan to undermine his own party, the African National Congress ( ANC ). The audio recording, obtained by Sunday Times, allegedly captures Maimane offering opposition councillors substantial sums of money to spearhead a campaign against the ANC , precisely when local government elections are on the horizon.

This clandestine meeting, purportedly held at Amigos Guesthouse in Brits on March 10, has placed Maimane under intense scrutiny, with some within the ANC pushing for his removal amidst a series of controversies plaguing the North West municipality, which encompasses areas like Brits and Hartbeespoort. The 30-minute audio recording purportedly features Maimane in conversation with African Independent Congress councillor Peter Tsheola and Forum for Service Delivery councillor Sechaba Sekgotho. Municipal Manager Quiet Kgatla is also reportedly heard via speakerphone. During the exchange, Maimane is heard promising Tsheola and Sekgotho R200,000 each to organize a campaign aimed at discrediting the ANC. The recording also reveals Maimane's disappointment at the absence of Madibeng EFF councillor Stanley Komape, who was apparently expected at the meeting. Maimane can be heard explaining his interaction with the municipal manager, emphasizing that he wanted Komape present to manage expectations regarding financial contributions, stating, "We must tell each other face-to-face, unless you want things that cannot happen. But the MM will help where he can." He further elaborates on the necessity of support from various opposition parties, including the EFF, Sekgotho, Tsheola, and a representative from the ACDP, suggesting a strategic alliance against the ANC. In the recording, Maimane is quoted as urging the councillors to be "brave" in their endeavors and assures them that Municipal Manager Kgatla will facilitate the provision of funds for the campaign. He mentions speaking with Kgatla about how he could assist, aiming to prevent the councillors from constantly requesting funds for basic expenses like petrol. Maimane also allegedly expresses a sense of detachment from the ANC's future, stating he is in his final term and no longer concerned about the party's fate, encouraging the councillors to actively dissuade people from voting for the ANC. He suggests they inform the media, specifically mentioning TimesLIVE, that the issues within Madibeng stem from internal ANC infighting rather than service delivery failures. Maimane reportedly criticizes a member named Sydney Monnakgotla for approaching TimesLIVE with demands for accountability from the mayor and municipal manager. The conversation concludes with Maimane offering each councillor R500 for petrol, while also advising them to avoid frequent contact or visits that could arouse suspicion, warning that their phones might be monitored. He also claims that the ANC in the North West is interfering with the municipality's operations and that his own suspension was unwarranted. When Kgatla joins the call via speakerphone, Maimane briefs him on the meeting and the need to support the opposition councillors' campaign. Maimane's spokesperson, Thabo Skhosana, acknowledged receiving questions from the Sunday Times but did not provide a response. Municipal Manager Quiet Kgatla, when contacted via WhatsApp, dismissed the inquiry as "journalism games" and a waste of his time. The Sunday Times reports that this was not the only meeting, with a second one allegedly attended by Kgatla, ACDP councillor Bonginkosi Chiya, and Komape. Notably, Sekgotho, Chiya, and Tsheola were applicants for a "peaceful march" scheduled for March 24, filed on March 18, just a week after the initial meeting with Maimane. They anticipated around 150 attendees and planned to hand over a memorandum at the Brits magistrate’s court. Following these events, legal letters were dispatched to Chiya, Sekgotho, and Tsheola on Wednesday, accusing them of unlawfully recording Maimane and demanding an undertaking to cease the dissemination of the audio and to immediately delete the recording. Sekgotho declined to comment, citing legal representation, while Chiya denied being present at the meeting and refused to discuss the planned march. All three councillors confirmed receiving the legal letters. This incident adds to a pattern of scrutiny, as a forensic report commissioned last year by North West co-operative governance MEC Oageng Molapisi identified rampant corruption and maladministration under Maimane's leadership, revealing that he had withheld reports intended for council consideration





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Madibeng Mayor Douglas Maimane ANC Opposition Councillors Bribery Allegation

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