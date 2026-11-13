Madhya Pradesh Man Dies After Bomb Disguised as Sweet Explodes

Rajendra Barautiya died in Madhya Pradesh when a crude explosive disguised as rasgulla detonated in his mouth. Police arrested two suspects.

A 35-year-old man named Rajendra Barautiya has died in the Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh, India, after a crude explosive device disguised as a traditional Indian dessert detonated inside his mouth. The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday when Barautiya was gathering around a bonfire with other villagers. A fellow villager presented the explosive device as a sweet treat, and another individual handed it directly to Barautiya, who consumed it before the device ignited.

The Mechanism of the Booby Trapped Sweet

The explosive device was a homemade bomb constructed from gunpowder, often sourced from local firecrackers or nearby quarries. These devices are packed into balls of dough by some rural communities in the region as a method to kill wild boars that threaten crops. The construction of these bombs bears a striking resemblance to rasgulla, a popular soft, round sweet soaked in sugar syrup. Traditionally, rasgullas are eaten whole without any preparation, which likely led the victim to believe he was receiving a harmless dessert.

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Police Investigation and Arrests Made

Indian police officers have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the explosion. Rekha Singh, a police officer involved in the case, confirmed that the bomb was originally intended for use in hunting wild boars by tribal people in the area. Two men have been arrested and are currently charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The police are actively working to establish the specific intentions behind the preparation and presentation of the explosive.

Competing Theories on Criminal Intent

Law enforcement officials are currently exploring multiple theories regarding the motive behind this deadly event. Police officer Rekha Singh stated that investigators do not yet know if the primary motive was to kill Barautiya or if the act was a form of mischief by the individuals involved. The investigation will focus on establishing whether the device was booby-trapped with malicious intent or if it was a negligent act that resulted in an accidental explosion due to the deadly similarity to a common food item.

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Community Context and Regional Safety

This incident highlights the dangerous intersection of traditional agricultural practices and common cultural items in rural Madhya Pradesh. The use of gunpowder-laden dough balls to deter wild boars is a known practice among some communities, yet the visual and textural similarity to rasgulla creates a severe public safety risk. Authorities are likely to examine how such devices are handled and distributed within villages to prevent further tragedies.

Procedural Next Steps for Authorities

The two arrested suspects remain in custody as the investigation into the culpable homicide charges continues. Police must now gather forensic evidence and witness testimonies to clarify the timeline of events and the roles played by the individuals who prepared and distributed the device. The outcome of this case may have significant implications for how local law enforcement addresses the use of homemade explosives in rural agricultural settings.