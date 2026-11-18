South Africa U23 advanced 4-2 on aggregate after a 3-2 win over Madagascar, with coach Raymond Mdaka saying the tie was a crucial test before facing Cameroon in February and March.

South Africa Under-23 coach Raymond Mdaka says playing Madagascar in the 2028 Olympic qualifier at Lucas Moripe Stadium provided his side with a crucial test ahead of their match against Cameroon early next year.

Amaglug-glug beat Madagascar 3-2 on Tuesday to win the second round tie 4-2 on aggregate. A brace from Quwan Plaatjies and a superb strike by Mpho Padime sent them into the third round of qualifying. Mdaka's team will next be in action in February and March when they face Cameroon in the third round.

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Cameroon Set As Next Olympic Qualifying Opponent

That tie is a qualifier for the Caf U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, a tournament of eight teams that will determine the two African sides that advance to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Cameroon beat Rwanda 3-0 on aggregate to set up the fixture with South Africa. Mdaka said his side are now in a better position because they know what to expect from the opponents.

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From where we are now, we are in a better position to understand because all countries have already played, he said. Our analyst will do the business, but from the culture that we have inherited, is to say we play whoever we are supposed to play, and we are fine with it. Mdaka also lauded his players' performance against Madagascar in the second leg but said they will have to work on their finishing and defending.

It is a work in progress, and congratulations to the boys [for] the commitment and the support we got, he said. The coach explained that the Under-23 level is different from the Under-20 level. You see, the U-23s are unlike the U-20s, Mdaka explained in his post-match press conference. With the U-20s, you know that you get amateurs, but you must always know that any country, when you play the U-23, you are playing a team.

Madagascar Recognised As Tactically Gifted Team

People would have undermined Madagascar, but if you would have seen the football that they play, but also, I had an opportunity when I was with Marumo Gallants in the Caf Confederation Cup, and we went to Madagascar and played there, I knew that these players are gifted individually and tactically. We also watched the warm-up and we saw the technical ability.

I think it was a very good thing for us to get more, especially a team that will put the ball on the ground and play. Counter-pressing, you could see how good they were, and keeping position, so this was a good exercise and a good challenge for us. The result means South Africa progress from the second round with a 4-2 aggregate score.

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Plaatjies scored twice in the second leg, while Padime added the other goal in the 3-2 win at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria. Madagascar pushed the home side and scored twice, but South Africa held on to secure the win on the night and the tie overall. Mdaka praised the commitment of his players and the support the team received. The focus now shifts to the third round against Cameroon in February and March.

South Africa Focus On Finishing And Defence

The winner of that tie will move closer to the Caf U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, where the top two teams qualify for the Los Angeles Olympic Games. Mdaka said the team will continue to work on their finishing and defending before the Cameroon matches. He added that the culture within the squad is to play whoever they are drawn against and to be fine with it.

South Africa will enter the Cameroon tie knowing they have already come through a demanding test against Madagascar. Mdaka said the experience of facing a technical and tactically gifted opponent was a good exercise for his team. The coach also highlighted the role of the team analyst in preparing for Cameroon, saying all countries have already played and that his side are in a better position to understand what is coming.

Olympic Qualifying Campaign Shifts To Cameroon Matches

South Africa Under-23s now turn their attention to the next phase of the 2028 Olympic qualifying campaign, with the Cameroon matches set for February and March.