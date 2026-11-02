Lynn Yazbek Celebrates 33000km Run Walk for Life Milestone

Lynn Yazbek of Weltevreden Park achieves 33000km in Run Walk for Life since 1988, earning a distance peak award for decades of consistent running.

Lynn Yazbek, a 66-year-old resident of Weltevreden Park, has achieved a remarkable milestone by accumulating more than 33 000 kilometers of running and walking distance over nearly four decades. This extraordinary feat was recognized by Linda Cloete, the branch manager for Run Walk for Life in Weltevreden Park, who surprised Yazbek with a special distance peak award. The celebration honors a lifelong passion for fitness that began when Yazbek was just starting her journey as a runner with her young family.

A Lifelong Passion Started in 1988

Yazbek began her running journey in 1988 when her son was only five years old. Her initial involvement in physical activity started with a modest 4-kilometer Pirates Race. What began as a simple community event quickly evolved into a deep, enduring passion for running that has spanned more than thirty years. Over this extensive period, she has participated in numerous marathons, ultra-marathons, and countless community races, demonstrating a level of dedication that few achieve.

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The recent award from the Weltevreden Park branch of Run Walk for Life serves as a formal acknowledgment of her cumulative efforts. Linda Cloete, who manages the local branch, presented the distance peak award to celebrate Yazbek's specific achievement of covering such an immense total distance. This gesture highlights the organization's commitment to recognizing members who show exceptional longevity and consistency in their fitness routines.

Memorable Achievements and Comrades Marathon

Reflecting on her extensive career in running, Yazbek noted several significant personal victories. She has achieved several podium finishes in her age group at various competitive events, a testament to her sustained physical condition. One of her most notable achievements was completing the Comrades Marathon down run in 1999, a grueling and prestigious event in South Africa. This accomplishment stands as a major highlight in a resume filled with challenging long-distance races.

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Another memorable experience occurred in 2006 when Yazbek took on the Two Oceans Marathon. She described this race as a particularly memorable experience, largely because it was shared with fellow runners. These shared challenges have created bonds that extend beyond the finish lines of individual events. The camaraderie formed during such major races has become an integral part of her running identity and social life.

Community and Friendship Through Running

For the first decade of her running career, Yazbek trained alone, focusing on her personal goals and fitness improvements. However, around 2001, she made the decision to join Run Walk for Life. Her motivation was to find a structured training program that better matched her evolving fitness ambitions. This transition from solo training to a group environment proved to be life-changing, introducing her to running partners who would become lifelong friends.

Yazbek emphasized that running has become about much more than just the physical distance covered. Through weekend long runs, competitive races, and shared road trips, she has built lasting relationships with fellow runners and their families. These experiences have transformed running from a solitary physical activity into a social cornerstone of her life. The connections formed through these shared miles have provided emotional support and joy alongside physical health benefits.

Continuing the Journey Beyond 33000km

Despite her extensive experience on paved roads, Yazbek occasionally tests herself on more difficult terrain. Recently, she completed the challenging 15-kilometer Black Eagle Mountain Run located at the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden. This trail run demonstrates her continued desire to challenge her limits and adapt to different running environments. It also shows her versatility as an athlete who enjoys both road racing and trail running.

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Looking ahead, Yazbek has already set a new milestone for herself. She is eagerly anticipating the celebration of her 250th parkrun, which is scheduled to take place in the coming weeks. This upcoming event marks another significant chapter in her ongoing journey. It serves as a reminder that she remains active, engaged, and committed to her fitness routine despite her age and the sheer volume of distance she has already covered.

For Yazbek, running remains a vital part of her weekly routine. She describes the activity as a crucial opportunity to clear her mind and organize her thoughts. The physical act of running helps her stay centered and maintains her mental well-being. This holistic benefit is as important to her as the physical mileage or the awards she receives.

With more than 33 000 kilometers behind her, Yazbek has worn out countless pairs of running shoes and endured many early mornings. Despite the physical toll and the passage of time, she is not ready to stop running. Her journey stands as a powerful testament to consistency, the value of friendship, and the rewards of staying active. Her story proves that every kilometer contributes to a lifetime of achievement, inspiring others to find their own long-term fitness passion.