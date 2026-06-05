Lyles wins 100m in Rome; Pathirage stuns in javelin

Noah Lyles wins men's 100m at Rome Diamond League in 9.88s; Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage throws 92.62m in javelin for Sri Lankan record; Julien Alfred beats Melissa Jefferson-Wooden in women's 200m.

ROME - Olympic champion Noah Lyles scorched to victory in the men's 100m at the Rome Diamond League meeting on Thursday in 9.88 seconds. The four-time 200m world champion American pushed Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme (9.94) into second with Letsile Tebogo (9.95) of Botswana in third.

Lyles, 28, had won his first race of the season in Tokyo two weeks ago in 9.95 seconds. This season might be different but it doesn't mean the goal is different, I am not showing anywhere to lose, I am here to win, said Lyles about a 2026 year with no major tournaments. Ten metres before the finish line I knew the race was over and I had already won it.

I was thinking about how I was going to celebrate it. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage produced a stunning 92.62m in the javelin to propel himself into eighth on the all-time list in the event. The 23-year-old had already thrown the year's best distance of 89.37m in March but he still has a few more metres to find to trouble Jan Zelezny's world record of 98.48m back in May 1996.

I tried my best today to throw the national record, I managed to improve it by 30cm, even though I had only two valid attempts today, said Pathirage. The weather feels good in Rome to throw further than at the last competition in Rabat. Winning today feels like a Sri Lankan festival. Anderson Peters of Grenada came second with 83.91m, just 2cm ahead of American Curtis Thompson in third.

Olympic silver-medallist Julien Alfred upset world champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden in the women's 200m, clocking 21.93 seconds. American Jefferson-Wooden, who also won the 100m and 4x100m in Tokyo last year, was racing a 200m for the first time in 2026. This year I do not have a specific goal, just being able to enjoy my presence on the track and have some fun, said Jefferson-Wooden. Overall it was a good race, a pretty good opener...

I wanted to win, the competitor in me wanted to win of course but in the curve I was too long. The Rome Diamond League meeting continues to showcase top-tier athletics, with athletes from around the world competing for glory and points towards the season standings. The event, held at the Stadio Olimpico, attracted a large crowd eager to see world-class performances.

Lyles victory further solidifies his status as one of the premier sprinters in the world, even in a year without a major championship. His time of 9.88 seconds is a strong statement early in the season. Pathirage's javelin throw was a highlight, as he continues to rise in the ranks of elite throwers. His performance not only set a national record for Sri Lanka but also placed him among legends of the sport.

The women's 200m race was equally thrilling, with Julien Alfred showing her versatility by beating the world champion over an unfamiliar distance for her opponent. Jefferson-Wooden expressed satisfaction with her opener despite not winning, indicating she is focused on the bigger picture. Overall, the Rome Diamond League delivered exciting competition and set the stage for the rest of the season. Athletics fans can look forward to more thrilling races and record attempts as the Diamond League series progresses.

The meeting also featured other disciplines, including field events and middle-distance races, but the spotlight was firmly on the sprints and javelin. With no global championships this year, athletes are using these meets to push boundaries and entertain fans. The performances in Rome suggest that the sport is in great form, and fans will be treated to more excitement in upcoming meetings.

As the season continues, all eyes will be on Lyles as he aims to dominate the sprints, while Pathirage will be chasing history in the javelin. The women's sprints are also shaping up to be highly competitive, with Alfred and Jefferson-Wooden leading the charge





eNCA / 🏆 49. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Noah Lyles Rome Diamond League 100M Javelin Athletics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marioné Fourie and Akani Simbine to Compete in Diamond League Meet in RomeMarioné Fourie and Akani Simbine are set to compete in the Diamond League meet in Rome on Thursday night. Fourie will carry the South African flag and is looking to lower her 12.49 South African record. Simbine will take on Olympic champion Noah Lyles of the US, Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala, and Italy's Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Marcell Jacobs.

Read more »

Shnaider stuns Sabalenka to reach maiden French Open semifinalRussian rallies from a set and double break down to topple world No 1 in Paris

Read more »

Noah Lyles Wins 100m in Rome as Pathirage Sets Javelin Mark and Alfred Edges Jefferson-WoodenNoah Lyles triumphed in the men's 100m at the Rome Diamond League with a 9.88-second performance, while Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage launched a 92.62m javelin to climb the all-time rankings. Julien Alfred also upset Melissa Jefferson-Wooden in the women's 200m.

Read more »

Marioné Fourie finishes fourth in Rome Diamond League 100m hurdlesSouth African hurdler Marioné Fourie ran a season's best 12.59 to take fourth in the women's 100m hurdles at the Diamond League in Rome, while Akani Simbine placed sixth in the men's 100m.

Read more »