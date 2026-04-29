Two Mountains Burial Services supports the Zambian government's assertion that the Lungu family obtained a court order for the return of former President Lungu's remains without full transparency, while a reconsideration hearing is scheduled.

The presence of Zambia n President Edgar Lungu at the 24th Ordinary session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), held in Addis Ababa , Ethiopia on January 30, 2015, marked a significant moment in his early presidency and Zambia ’s engagement with continental affairs.

This event underscored Zambia’s commitment to the AU’s objectives of promoting peace, security, and development across Africa. However, recent developments surrounding the handling of former President Lungu’s remains have sparked considerable controversy and legal contention, revealing a complex situation involving his family, the Zambian government, and a private burial service, Two Mountains Burial Services (TMBS).

The core of the dispute centers on an urgent court order obtained by the Lungu family for the return of the former president’s remains, and allegations that this order was secured without full disclosure of all relevant information to the court. Two Mountains Burial Services, a key player in the process, has publicly supported the Zambian government’s stance, asserting that the Lungu family is largely responsible for the current predicament.

TMBS contends that had the family diligently pursued the necessary legal avenues, specifically an appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) which has now lapsed, they would have avoided the need for the urgent court order and the ensuing complications. The company has formally submitted documentation to the Gauteng Provincial High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, reinforcing the government’s claim that the order was based on a “selective version” of events – meaning crucial details were omitted during the application process.

This filing represents a direct challenge to the Lungu family’s actions and a strong defense of the government’s position. The reconsideration of the case is scheduled for a hearing, adding further urgency to the situation. The implications of this legal battle extend beyond the immediate issue of the remains; it raises questions about transparency, legal strategy, and the relationship between the government and the family of a former head of state.

The situation is further complicated by the sensitive nature of dealing with the remains of a prominent political figure and the potential for public unrest or misinterpretation. The controversy highlights the importance of adhering to proper legal procedures and ensuring full disclosure in all court proceedings, particularly those involving matters of public interest. The allegations of non-disclosure raise concerns about the integrity of the legal process and the potential for manipulation.

TMBS’s decision to publicly align with the government and file its own papers in court demonstrates the extent to which this issue has become a matter of public record and legal scrutiny. The upcoming reconsideration hearing will be crucial in determining the outcome of the case and establishing a clear understanding of the events that led to the dispute.

Beyond the legal ramifications, the situation also underscores the challenges faced by families navigating the complexities of legal processes, especially in the aftermath of a significant loss. The case serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of proactive legal counsel and the potential consequences of incomplete or misleading information presented to the courts.

The matter also touches upon the broader issue of respecting the dignity of the deceased and ensuring that their final wishes are carried out in a lawful and transparent manner. The inclusion of a statement regarding website cookies, while seemingly unrelated, suggests the context of this information being presented alongside online news coverage, highlighting the digital landscape in which these events are being reported and consumed





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Edgar Lungu Zambia African Union Two Mountains Burial Services Court Order Legal Dispute Addis Ababa Government Transparency

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