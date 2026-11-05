Lula Wins Re-Election Dashing Trumps Rare Earth Access Hopes

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva re-election blocks US fast-track rare earth access, prioritizing local processing and new regulations under the National Council.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva secured re-election in Brazil, effectively eliminating immediate US hopes for rapid, preferential access to the nation's vast rare earth reserves. This political outcome disrupts Washington's strategy to secure critical minerals outside of Chinese control, a resource war that has intensified significantly in recent years.

The victory for Lula over his challenger Flavio Bolsonaro, a former presidential candidate whose family maintains close ties to US President Donald Trump, signals a definitive shift in Brazil's approach to resource management. While Trump had anticipated that a win for the Bolsonaro faction would accelerate US investment and grant American companies faster entry into Brazil's mineral sector, the current administration is now enforcing stricter national controls.

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New Regulatory Framework Under CIMCE

The re-elected administration is moving forward with the establishment of the National Council for the Industrialization of Critical and Strategic Minerals, known by its Portuguese acronym CIMCE. This new body, which held its inaugural meeting on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, is tasked with overseeing the strategic development of the country's mineral wealth.

Three members of the CIMCE council revealed to Reuters ahead of the meeting that the government intends to implement comprehensive new regulations designed to prioritize domestic processing of raw materials. Rather than allowing the export of unrefined rare earth ores, the council will mandate that value-added activities, such as manufacturing and refining, occur within Brazilian borders.

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Marco Lage, a member of the CIMCE council representing mining municipalities, emphasized that this approach mirrors the long-term strategy employed by China. He stated that the primary objective is to produce more within Brazil, focusing on processing, manufacturing, and investing in knowledge, research, and development rather than acting as a simple supplier of raw commodities.

Competing Geopolitical Visions and Stakeholders

The political divide between Lula and Flavio Bolsonaro represents two fundamentally different visions for Brazil's natural resources. Analysts had predicted that a Flavio Bolsonaro victory would lead to the dismantling of CIMCE, thereby freeing companies from regulatory pressure to develop a downstream rare earths industry. Instead, Lula's government seeks to ensure that foreign investors engage in local processing and share technology with Brazilian partners.

Tensions between the two nations were previously highlighted by US President Donald Trump's use of tariffs and sanctions to pressure Brazil regarding the prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Trump offered safe harbor to Flavio Bolsonaro after the latter left the country following a Supreme Court order to surrender his passports, a move Flavio Bolsonaro attributed to a politically motivated witch hunt.

Earlier in the year, a US State Department official indicated that Trump desired preferential access to Brazil's rare earth deposits. During a meeting in May, Flavio Bolsonaro had promised a long-term strategic partnership over these deposits, a commitment that is now unlikely to materialize under the current Brazilian administration's nationalist resource policy.

Implementation Challenges and Market Impact

Eracy Lafuente, a CIMCE member and chief of staff to the governor of Bahia state, noted that Brazil aims to attract foreign investment that contributes to local processing capabilities and technological transfer. This stance reflects a broader US policy focus on securing mineral supplies outside of China, which currently controls the world's largest rare earth reserves.

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Despite the government's strong push for industrialization, industry leaders acknowledge significant practical limitations. Ramon Barua, CEO of Aclara Resources, which is developing a rare earths mine in Goias state, stated that even if the administration desired immediate separation operations in Brazil, the necessary technology is not yet available locally.

Barua explained that acquiring the required technology is a prerequisite, meaning that domestic processing capabilities cannot be established overnight. His company is simultaneously working on separation technologies in the United States, highlighting the global complexity of building a self-sufficient rare earth supply chain.

Next Steps for Regulatory Compliance

At its first meeting, the CIMCE council designated 27 minerals under its purview, classifying rare earths as a high-priority sector. The council possesses the authority to ratify corporate control changes for mining rights and approve international contracts to ensure economic and geopolitical security.

Lafuente announced that the government intends to present the new regulations within the first few months of 2027. The Brazilian president's Chief of Staff Office confirmed that work is already underway to finalize these rules, which will govern investment incentives and the classification of priority projects.

Legal experts suggest that the industry is largely amenable to the new framework. Gabriela Salazar, a partner at the Azevedo Sette Advogados law firm, reported that rare earth companies operating in Brazil do not oppose CIMCE or the National Policy for Critical and Strategic Minerals. Their primary concern is the need for clear, transparent rules to guide their operations in this evolving landscape.