Lukaku Scores on Belgium Return in 2-0 Win Over Croatia

Romelu Lukaku marked his comeback to international football with a stoppage-time goal as Belgium defeated Croatia 2-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly. Youri Tielemans opened the scoring in the first half, and Lukaku's late strike sealed the win for the Red Devils.

In a tense pre-World Cup friendly held in Rijeka, Belgium secured a 2-0 victory over Croatia on Tuesday, with Napoli forward Romelu Lukaku marking his return to international football with a goal.

The match, played on Croatia's Adriatic coast, served as a final warm-up for both teams ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™. Lukaku's strike came in the 96th minute, his first appearance for Belgium since September 2025 after recovering from injury. This goal was his 90th for his country, underscoring his enduring value to the Red Devils' offensive lineup. The win provides a confidence boost for Belgium as they prepare for their tournament opener against Egypt on June 15.

Belgium's coach Rudi Garcia opted to rest several key starters, with Romelu Lukaku beginning on the bench. Atalanta midfielder Charles De Ketelaere was selected to lead the attacking line. The first half remained largely controlled by Belgium, culminating in a 38th-minute opener from Aston Villa playmaker Youri Tielemans. His goal gave Belgium a 1-0 advantage at halftime.

Croatia, the 2022 World Cup semifinalists, struggled to create clear chances, though captain Luka Modric-playing with a protective mask due to injury-tested Belgian goalkeeper Koen Casteels with a shot just before the break. In the second half, Osasuna striker Ante Budimir came close to equalizing when his effort struck the crossbar around the hour mark.

The match remained in the balance until deep into stoppage time, when Lukaku was introduced and immediately made an impact, slotting home a goal in the 96th minute to seal the victory. This late goal ensured Belgium returned home with a win before their final friendly against Tunisia on Saturday. For Croatia, the focus now shifts to their last preparation match, hosting Slovenia on Sunday. Both teams are fine-tuning their squads and tactics for the upcoming World Cup.

The friendly also highlighted the resilience of Belgium's squad depth, with contributions from both starters and substitutes. Looking ahead, all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be broadcast live across Sub-Saharan Africa on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access packages.

Additionally, every game will be available for streaming via DStv Stream on supported devices, offering viewers flexibility to follow the action from anywhere





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Belgium Beat Croatia 2-0 in Pre-World Cup FriendlyBelgium defeated Croatia 2-0 in a pre-World Cup friendly match in Rijeka, with Romelu Lukaku scoring on his return after a year-long injury layoff. The match marked the end of Croatia's World Cup preparations as they prepare to host Slovenia on Sunday.

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