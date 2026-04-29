Luis Enrique anticipates high-scoring return leg after PSG's dramatic win over Bayern

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique expects a high-scoring second leg against Bayern Munich after a thrilling 5-4 victory in the Champions League semifinal first leg. The match set a record for the highest-scoring semifinal in the modern era, with both teams showcasing attacking prowess. Bayern will look to overturn the deficit at home, setting the stage for an intense conclusion to the tie.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique acknowledged that his team will likely need to score at least three goals in the return leg against Bayern Munich to secure a spot in the Champions League final, following a thrilling 5-4 victory in the first leg of their semifinal on Tuesday.

The Spaniard, who led PSG to a historic 5-0 win over Inter Milan in last season's final, emphasized the challenge ahead, noting that Bayern will be stronger at home with their fans' support. He reflected on the beautiful memories of their previous visit to the Allianz Arena, where they clinched the Champions League title, and stressed the importance of maintaining the same winning mentality.

The match at the Parc des Princes was a spectacle, with Harry Kane opening the scoring for Bayern with an early penalty, followed by goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Joao Neves for PSG. Michael Olise equalized for the hosts, but Ousmane Dembele's penalty gave PSG a 3-2 lead at halftime.

The second half saw Kvaratskhelia and Dembele extend PSG's lead to 5-2, but Bayern fought back with goals from Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz, setting up an intense second leg in Munich. This game marked the highest-scoring semifinal in the modern Champions League era, with the last comparable match dating back to 1960 when Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Rangers 6-3.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, who watched the game from the stands due to suspension, praised his team's resilience in coming back from 5-2 down. He described the match as a clash of two similar attacking philosophies, where neither team chose to sit back, resulting in an exhilarating contest. Kompany expressed confidence in Bayern's ability to overturn the deficit at home, citing the Allianz Arena's legendary atmosphere as a potential game-changer.

The second leg promises to be equally thrilling, with the potential to become the most prolific tie in Champions League history, surpassing last season's 13-goal aggregate between Inter and Barcelona





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