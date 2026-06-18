Luis Diaz Stars as Colombia Defeats Uzbekistan 3-1 in World Cup Opener

Luis Diaz scored one goal and set up another as Colombia beat World Cup debutants Uzbekistan 3-1 in their Group K opener at the Estadio Azteca, with the Bayern Munich forward inspiring the win in front of 80,824 fans.

Colombia kicked off their 2026 World Cup campaign with a convincing 3-1 victory over tournament debutants Uzbekistan in Group K at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The match, played in front of a massive crowd of 80,824 spectators, was highlighted by a masterful performance from Bayern Munich forward Luis Diaz, who not only scored but also provided a crucial assist and struck the woodwork. Diaz's creativity and relentless pressure proved too much for the Uzbek defense, as Colombia controlled large portions of the game.

However, the Central Asians showed resilience, especially in the first half, and managed to level the score before halftime. The win puts Colombia at the top of the group following a 1-1 draw between Portugal and the Democratic Republic of Congo earlier in the day. The breakthrough came in the 40th minute when Diaz, operating from the left flank, delivered a perfectly weighted lofted pass that found right-back Daniel Munoz charging into the box.

Munoz controlled the ball with his chest before volleying past Uzbek goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov to give Colombia the lead. Yet the joy was short-lived as Uzbekistan responded just before the interval. A cross from the right was met by Eldor Shomurodov, whose volley was saved by Colombian keeper Camilo Vargas, but the rebound fell to 19-year-old midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullaev, who headed home the equalizer.

It was a historic moment for Uzbekistan, their first ever World Cup goal, and it silenced the pro-Colombian crowd momentarily. In the second half, Colombia reasserted their dominance. Diaz, who had been a constant threat, regained the lead for his team in the 58th minute with a fierce strike from outside the box.

Yusupov got a hand to the ball but failed to keep it out, as the shot had enough power and accuracy to nestle in the back of the net. Diaz then nearly added a third when his curling effort struck the post. The insurance goal came from substitute Rafael Santos Borre, who finished off a quick counter-attack following a corner kick for Uzbekistan.

The win was a statement of intent from Colombia, who are aiming to go deep in the tournament with a blend of experienced stars and emerging talents like Diaz. The Uzbeks, meanwhile, can take heart from their spirited display and will look to bounce back in their remaining group matches against Portugal and Congo





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