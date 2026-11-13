Luis da Silva on Mental Health, Leadership and Endurance Running

Healthbridge CEO Luis da Silva shares how endurance running shapes his leadership, manages pressure and supports his mental health during Movember.

Luis da Silva, CEO of Healthbridge, has written about how long-distance running has shaped his approach to leadership, pressure and mental health. His reflection was published in South Africa in October, which marked Mental Health Awareness Month, and it arrives ahead of Movember in November, a month that encourages men to speak more openly about their health, including their mental well-being. Da Silva argues that our ability to perform depends, in part, on how well we look after ourselves.

The column opens on a mid-winter morning at 5am, when Da Silva sat in his lounge in the dark, still in his running kit. About 500 metres after leaving home, he felt an inner voice telling him to stop and turn back, and he followed it. He returned home, sat down and listened to what he was feeling rather than forcing himself to carry on. He later reflected on that moment while preparing for the Kaapsehoop Marathon in early November.

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Resilience Lessons From Endurance Running

Luis da Silva says endurance running has taught him that resilience means knowing when to push, when to ease off and when to stop. He has completed 12 Comrades Marathon races and 15 Two Oceans Marathon races, so he admits that turning back does not come naturally to him. Over time, however, he has learned that pushing through is not always the right answer.

Da Silva describes October as his peak training month and one of the busiest periods in his business calendar. Healthbridge was working on 2027 budgets, strategy, board meetings and its annual Company Day at the same time. Rather than treating training as one more commitment, he says running is often what helps him manage everything else.

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During the Comrades Marathon, Da Silva explains, runners often reach around 60km with 30km still to go, and the finish can feel impossibly far away. He breaks the race into manageable pieces, such as the next landmark, water point or step. He notes that a difficult patch lasting 20 or 30 minutes can feel endless in a 10-hour race, so he focuses on what is directly in front of him.

Leadership Pressure and Mental Health Support

Da Silva says the role of a chief executive brings considerable pressure, because leaders are accountable to the board, must navigate uncertainty and must give their best to their teams and other stakeholders. He describes the position as potentially lonely, which is why he believes finding ways to manage its demands matters for sustaining effective leadership.

He says that during the week he usually runs alone, sometimes with a specific training goal and sometimes simply to let his mind wander. His weekend runs with his club are different, because the group spends hours talking, laughing and sharing their lives. For that time, he says, he is simply a club mate rather than a CEO, husband, father, son or brother.

Da Silva values groups where conversations move beyond work and where men can talk about things they might otherwise keep to themselves. He no longer sees running as an indulgence or another demand on his time. Instead, he says it replenishes his emotional capacity, so he returns with greater patience, perspective and energy.

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Warning Signs, Recovery and Balanced Training

Da Silva warns that commitment should never mean ignoring warning signs, and that sustained pressure without adequate recovery eventually takes its toll. He points out that runners have died in ultramarathons after pushing beyond what their bodies could safely manage. He has also withdrawn from races days beforehand because he knew he was not healthy or fit enough.

He says that withdrawing was deeply disappointing but was the right decision. In his view, a leader should commit fully to a goal while accepting what lies outside their control, and should have the courage to change course when circumstances demand it. He links this discipline to business, where ambitious goals, patience and perseverance are essential.

Da Silva also challenges the idea that running must be painful. He says beginners who go too hard, too fast for too long often end up hating the sport. In his experience, about 90% of the time running should feel easy, comfortable and fun, and runners should finish feeling better than when they started.

He applies the same logic to work. Da Silva argues that busyness is not effectiveness, and that long hours should not be celebrated as heroism. Strength work, sleep, nutrition and recovery all contribute to performance in long-distance training, and he suggests the same principles apply to leading a company.