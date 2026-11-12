Loyiso Nkohla Murderer Zukisa Tshabile Sentenced to 30 Years in Jail

Zukisa Tshabile receives an effective 30-year sentence for the 2023 assassination of activist Loyiso Nkohla in Cape Town, revealing deep ties to Prasa security controversies.

Zukisa Tshabile has been sentenced to an effective thirty years behind bars for his role in the fatal shooting of activist Loyiso Nkohla in Cape Town in 2023. The National Prosecuting Authority in the Western Cape confirmed that Tshabile admitted to being paid R20,000 to pull the trigger during a community meeting near the Philippi train station on 17 April 2023. The plea agreement also revealed Tshabile's involvement in an armed robbery at a pizza establishment in Kraaifontein in early July 2023.

Murder Details and Concurrent Sentencing

Loyiso Nkohla was fatally shot and three other individuals were wounded during the April 2023 incident. Tshabile pleaded guilty to the murder and the separate armed robbery charges. The court ordered that the sentences for both crimes will run concurrently, resulting in the effective thirty-year imprisonment term for the gunman. The announcement by the NPA provided the first detailed public account of the motivations behind the assassination, linking it directly to conflicts over security contracts.

Also read Loyiso Nkohla Mabandla's killer sentenced to 30 years in prison

Prasa Security Contracts and Payment Disputes

Nkohla had been approached to act as a social facilitator to resolve issues regarding residents living illegally on train tracks in Philippi. This role brought him into conflict with Mzansi SecuriFire, a security company contracted by Prasa to secure the Philippi Railway Station. Tshabile's plea stated that the company failed to pay approximately seventeen security workers employed on the project. The non-payment led to a breakdown in relations, which the court accepted as the primary motive for the hiring of the hitman.

Connections to Alleged Gang Boss Ralph Stanfield

The plea agreement introduced a new layer of complexity by linking the murder to alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife Nicole Johnson. Evidence previously suggested that Prasa security chief Alexio Papadopulo gave Stanfield and Johnson access to contracts awarded to Mzansi SecuriFire. The same security firm mentioned in Tshabile's plea is the entity at the center of the Stanfield-Johnson investigation. Both cases involve the same intersection of Prasa security work and the relocation of residents from railway infrastructure.

Advertisement

Broader Context of Infrastructure and Crime

Tshabile admitted to storming a pizza place in Kraaifontein in July 2023 alongside a group of armed men. During this separate incident, the group threatened two people and stole R15,000 cash along with alcohol and cellphones. A police sergeant was also shot in the stomach during the robbery but survived due to his bulletproof vest. These additional crimes highlight Tshabile's active involvement in violent criminal enterprises beyond the high-profile political assassination.

Legal Outcome and Public Implications

The sentencing brings a formal conclusion to the legal proceedings against the direct perpetrator of the Loyiso Nkohla murder. The case has sparked intense debate regarding the integrity of Prasa security operations and the influence of organized crime in public infrastructure projects. The NPA's confirmation of the company name Mzansi SecuriFire in the plea agreement reinforces the need for further scrutiny of the security contracts awarded by the state-owned entity.