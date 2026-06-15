Low Ebola Risk at 2026 World Cup, US Hospitals Prepared Say Experts

Despite an ongoing Ebola outbreak in the DRC, US and international health agencies assess the risk of Ebola transmission during the 2026 World Cup as low. US hospitals, bolstered by post-2014 outbreak investments, are ready to respond to any suspected cases. Experts emphasize that Ebola requires direct contact with bodily fluids and is not airborne, making spread in casual settings unlikely. Preparedness efforts focus on rapid identification and isolation, with 13 specialized treatment centers available, while other infectious diseases like influenza pose a greater threat due to mass gatherings.

The risk of an Ebola -infected traveler arriving in the United States during the 2026 World Cup, which began last week, is assessed as low but not zero.

U.S. infectious disease experts confirm that American hospitals are prepared to respond should such a case emerge. The memory of the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak, when a Liberian man, Thomas Eric Duncan, presented with symptoms at a Dallas hospital and was initially turned away, spurred significant investments in preparedness.

That incident led to $260 million in U.S. funding for Ebola training and response capabilities, as well as the establishment of 13 specialized treatment centers designed to help hospitals identify, isolate, and safely manage suspected Ebola patients. Dr. Gavin Harris, an expert in serious communicable diseases at Emory University in Atlanta-one of the 11 U.S. World Cup host cities-stated, "We're not going to be able to prevent 100% of infections, but we certainly are the most prepared that we have ever been.

" Public health officials and hospitals across the U.S. host cities have been preparing for a variety of infectious disease threats, anticipating the movement of 6.5 million fans across North America during the 39-day event, which features 104 matches in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pan American Health Organization, and the World Health Organization have all described the risk of Ebola to World Cup host countries as low.

These agencies point to measles, COVID-19, and influenza-which spread easily in large gatherings-as the most probable infectious threats during the tournament. However, the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which has infected more than 675 people and killed over 135, remains a concern. Dr. Tom Frieden, chief executive of Resolve to Save Lives and former director of the CDC, explained, "The risk of Ebola to anyone at the World Cup is extremely low.

Ebola isn't airborne and doesn't spread through casual contact; it requires direct contact with the body fluids of someone who is ill.

" The coordinated efforts between international health bodies and local healthcare systems aim to ensure rapid detection and isolation of any suspected cases, leveraging the infrastructure and protocols developed since the 2014 outbreak. While the focus is on Ebola, the broader preparedness also encompasses other respiratory and contact-transmitted diseases that could surge in such a mass gathering scenario.

The message from experts is clear: vigilance is maintained, but the probability of Ebola transmission at the World Cup is minimal due to its transmission requirements and the robust response mechanisms now in place





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