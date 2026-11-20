Love Is Blind South Africa premieres Dec 4 with 14 women, including former pro netballer Jo Prins. She discusses her hopeful romantic journey on the new Netflix reality show.

Love Is Blind South Africa season one has officially confirmed its female cast, featuring former professional netballer and media personality Jo Prins. The Netflix reality television series is scheduled to premiere on Friday, December 4. Prins joins a roster of fourteen women who will participate in the experiment to find love without seeing potential partners.

The Experiment and Participant Background

The dating show format requires participants to form emotional connections behind a physical wall before deciding to meet face-to-face. Netflix released an official promotional poster highlighting Prins as a central figure in the upcoming season. In the promotional material, she is quoted stating that she is finding love after heartbreak. The 28-year-old describes herself as a hopeful romantic willing to take a chance on television.

Also read Love Is Blind SA's Male Cast Make International Headlines

Prins brings a strong athletic background to the entertainment world. She previously played professionally for Netball South Africa and currently works as a coach and mentor. Her entry into reality television follows a high-profile personal life that has drawn significant media attention in South Africa.

Athletic Accolades and Public Profile

Her sports career includes recognition from prestigious organizations. Prins won the Maties Sport Sportswoman of the Year award in 2019. That same year, she was named the Telkom Netball League Centre Court Player of the Year. These achievements highlight her dedication to sports before transitioning into media and reality television.

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The casting announcement has generated interest due to her past relationship with South African sprinter Akani Simbine. Their engagement was publicly announced by Netball South Africa. Prins has since clarified her current status and reasons for joining the show, distancing herself from her previous high-profile romance.

Clarifying Personal Relationships and Past Events

Simbine has addressed his personal life in relation to Prins. He stated that his family met with the family of his child's mother. He emphasized his commitment to supporting his son according to his various needs and requirements. He identified himself as a proud father in his public statements.

Regarding the overlap between his relationship and Prins, the other woman involved provided a detailed response. She stated she cannot speak for Simbine's current relationship as it does not affect her or her son. She noted that public perception often assumes a deeper story than exists. She confirmed they have a beautiful baby boy together. Both families know and love the child, and she expressed appreciation for that support.

Production Details and Viewer Expectations

The series has faced scrutiny regarding its production choices. Critics and viewers have questioned the screening of male cast members in promotional materials. Despite this backlash, Netflix continues with its planned premiere date of December 4. The show aims to explore whether emotional connections can survive without physical interaction.

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Viewers can expect to see how Prins navigates the dating process. Her background in professional sports may influence her approach to the reality TV format. The experiment tests if love can be blind to physical appearance. The outcome of her participation will be revealed in the upcoming episodes.