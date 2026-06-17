Lotto Results for Wednesday, 17 June 2026

The Lotto jackpot stands at an estimated R3 million, with the Lotto Plus 1 offering R4.5 million and the Lotto 5 Max, R17 million.

The Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto 5 Max results for Wednesday , 17 June 2026 Today's Lotto jackpot stands at an estimated R3 million, while the Lotto Plus 1 offers R4.5 million and the Lotto 5 Max , R17 million.

Lotto Plus 1 - estimated at R4.5 million If you want to win your share of the jackpot, you have to play. You know what they say, you've got to be in it, to win it. There is provision for random numbers to be generated automatically for those who do not wish to choose, known as a In the draw, six numbered balls are drawn without replacement from a set of 52 balls numbered from 1 to 52.

Meanwhile, in a new feature, players can elect to pick one extra number at 7x the ticket price (called MP1). Prizes are awarded to players who match at least three of the six drawn numbers, with prizes increasing for matching more of the drawn numbers. If four, five, or six balls are matched, the relevant prize is divided equally between all who match that many balls.

If no player matches all six numbers, the jackpot rolls over and is added to that of the next Lotto draw. The odds are the same, while prizes are usually slightly lower. If the jackpot is not won after a set number of consecutive draws, the prize money is not rolled over indefinitely - it is shared among players in lower winning tiers, giving back to the community of players.

Buy your tickets now at your nearest participating retailer, on our website by visiting national lottery.co.za using your computer or mobile site, via the National Lottery Mobile App, or participating banks, namely FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Capitec, TymeBank and African Bank otherwise dial Winners who win R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling from professional psychologists and financial advice from accredited financial advisors absolutely free. At the same time, winnings are paid tax-free directly into the winner's accounts.

For more details and to verify the winning numbers, visit the National Lottery website. We do our best to post the results as accurately as possible, but the National Lottery is the only source you can use to 100% verify the results





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Lotto Results Wednesday 17 June 2026 Lotto Jackpot Lotto Plus 1 Lotto 5 Max

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