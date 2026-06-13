Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto 5 Max Results: R26 Million Jackpot on Offer

Check the latest Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto 5 Max results for 13 June 2026. The main Lotto jackpot is estimated at R26 million, with details on how to play, prize tiers, and where to buy tickets.

The Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 , and Lotto 5 Max results for Saturday, 13 June 2026 are now available. Today's Lotto jackpot stands at an estimated R26 million, while the Lotto Plus 1 offers an estimated R3.5 million and the Lotto 5 Max a prize of R16 million.

The Lotto game requires players to select six different numbers between 1 and 52. Those who prefer not to choose can opt for a random number generation, known as Quick Pick. During the draw, six numbered balls are drawn without replacement from a set of 52 balls. A newer feature allows players to add an extra number for seven times the ticket price, referred to as MP1.

Prizes are awarded for matching at least three of the six drawn numbers, with higher prizes for matching more numbers. If four, five, or six balls are matched, the prize pool for that tier is divided equally among all winners. Should no player match all six numbers, the jackpot rolls over and is added to the next draw's jackpot. For Lotto Plus 1, participation costs R2.50 per board.

The odds remain the same as the main Lotto, though prizes are typically slightly lower. To prevent indefinite rollovers, if the jackpot is not claimed after a predetermined number of draws, the prize money is redistributed among lower winning tiers, effectively returning funds to the player community.

Tickets can be purchased at participating retailers, online via national lottery.co.za using a computer or mobile device, through the National Lottery Mobile App, or at selected banks including FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Capitec, TymeBank, and African Bank. Alternatively, players can dial the designated number to buy entries. Winners who claim prizes of R50,000 or more receive complimentary trauma counseling from professional psychologists and free financial advice from accredited advisors. All winnings are paid tax-free directly into the winner's account.

For complete details and to verify the winning numbers, the official National Lottery website is the authoritative source. While efforts are made to post accurate results, only the National Lottery can provide 100% verification





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Lotto Results Lotto Plus 1 Lotto 5 Max Jackpot R26 Million How To Play Prize Tiers National Lottery Ticket Purchase Winning Numbers

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