Lotto and Lotto Plus Draw: Millions Up for Grabs on April 18, 2026

Excitement builds as the Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 jackpots reach an estimated R83 million, R10 million, and R22 million respectively for the draw on Saturday, April 18, 2026. Learn how to play, understand the odds, and discover the added benefits for winners.

The anticipation is high for the National Lottery draw scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2026, with significant jackpots on offer across Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2. The main Lotto jackpot is estimated to reach a staggering R83 million, providing a life-changing opportunity for a lucky player. Complementing this, Lotto Plus 1 offers a substantial R10 million, while Lotto Plus 2 presents another chance to win with a jackpot of R22 million. To be in with a chance to claim these impressive sums, participation is key – as the popular saying goes, you have to be in it to win it. Players can choose their numbers manually or opt for the convenience of randomly generated numbers, often referred to as a Quick Pick, for those who prefer not to select specific digits. This random generation ensures accessibility for all players, regardless of their number-picking preferences.

The mechanics of the Lotto draw have evolved over time. Initially, the Lotto jackpot draw required players to select numbers from a pool of 1 to 49. However, on July 30, 2017, Ithuba Holdings, the operator of the National Lottery, expanded this range to include numbers from 1 to 52. In each draw, six unique numbered balls are drawn from a total of 52, numbered sequentially from 1 to 52, without replacement. Prizes are awarded to players who successfully match at least three of the six drawn numbers, with the value of the prize escalating for each additional number matched. The odds of matching all six numbers, thereby winning the main jackpot, stand at 1 in 20,358,520. In scenarios where multiple players achieve the same winning combination, particularly for matching four, five, or six balls, the corresponding prize money is divided equally among all the successful ticket holders. Should no player manage to match all six numbers in a given draw, the jackpot rolls over, accumulating and adding to the prize pool of the subsequent Lotto draw, further increasing the potential winnings for future players.

Entry into the Lotto Plus 1 draw requires an additional fee per board, offering an enhanced chance to win. Lotto Plus 2 operates in a similar fashion to the main Lotto game, providing players with a third distinct opportunity to strike it lucky. The odds of winning remain consistent with the main draw, though the prize amounts are typically slightly lower. To purchase tickets and participate in these exciting draws, players have a variety of convenient options available. Tickets can be bought at any participating retailer nationwide. Alternatively, players can visit the official National Lottery website, national lottery.co.za, accessible via both computer and mobile devices. The National Lottery Mobile App also facilitates ticket purchases. Additionally, participating banks such as FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Capitec, TymeBank, and African Bank offer lottery ticket services. For those who prefer to use their phones, dialling a specific number also allows for ticket purchases.

Importantly, winners who secure prizes of R50,000 and above are entitled to complimentary services, including trauma counselling from professional psychologists and financial advice from accredited financial advisors. These winnings are also paid tax-free, directly into the winner’s bank accounts. For comprehensive details and to confirm the official winning numbers, it is strongly recommended to visit the National Lottery website. While every effort is made to ensure accuracy in reporting results, the National Lottery’s official platform remains the sole definitive source for 100% verification.





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