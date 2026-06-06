The National Lottery has announced the results for Saturday, 6 June 2026, with the Lotto jackpot standing at an estimated R22 million. Players can win prizes ranging from R2.50 to R22 million by matching at least three of the six drawn numbers.

The Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto 5 Max results for Saturday, 6 June 2026 Today's Lotto jackpot stands at an estimated R22 million, while the Lotto Plus 1 offers R2.5 million and the Lotto 5 Max, R13 million.

Lotto Plus 1 - estimated at R2.5 millionIf you want to win your share of the jackpot, you have to play. You know what they say, you've got to be in it, to win it. Players buy tickets with their choice of six different numbers between 1 and 52.

There is provision for random numbers to be generated automatically for those who do not wish to choose, known as a In the draw, six numbered balls are drawn without replacement from a set of 52 balls numbered from 1 to 52. Meanwhile, in a new feature, players can elect to pick one extra number at 7x the ticket price (called MP1).

Prizes are awarded to players who match at least three of the six drawn numbers, with prizes increasing for matching more of the drawn numbers. If four, five, or six balls are matched, the relevant prize is divided equally between all who match that many balls. If no player matches all six numbers, the jackpot rolls over and is added to that of the next Lotto draw. per board to enter the Lotto Plus 1 draw.

R2.50 Odds are the same, while prizes are usually slightly lower. approach. If the jackpot is not won after a set number of consecutive draws, the prize money is not rolled over indefinitely - it is shared among players in lower winning tiers, giving back to the community of players.

Buy your tickets now at your nearest participating retailer, on our website by visiting national lottery.co.za using your computer or mobile site, via the National Lottery Mobile App, or participating banks, namely FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Capitec, TymeBank and African Bank otherwise dial Winners who win R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling from professional psychologists and financial advice from accredited financial advisors absolutely free. At the same time, winnings are paid tax-free directly into the winner's accounts.

For more details and to verify the winning numbers, visit the National Lottery website. website. We do our best to post the results as accurately as possible, but the National Lottery is the only source you can use to 100% verify the results





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lotto Lotto Plus 1 Lotto 5 Max National Lottery Jackpot

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams on leading his team out at the 2026 World CupBafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams is set to lead his team out at the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, a moment he describes as the 'cherry on the top' of his career.

Read more »

At 18, Spain’s Lamine Yamal on cusp of being world’s best playerLatest news, results, and fixtures covering the FIFA Men’s World Cup 2026

Read more »

Orlando Pirates Set to Earn R51.2 Million from 2026 World Cup Player CompensationOrlando Pirates will receive at least R51.2 million from FIFA's Club Benefits Programme for supplying eight players to South Africa's 2026 World Cup squad, with potential for more if Bafana Bafana advance beyond the group stage.

Read more »

The Daily Lotto results for Friday, 5 June 2026Today’s Daily Lotto jackpot stands at an estimated R450 000. If you want to win your share of the jackpot, you have to play!

Read more »