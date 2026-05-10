Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 Set for Small Win on Wednesday 13 May 2026

Wednesday 13 May 2026 will mark ITHUBA’s final Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 draw, offering only R14.5 million as the jackpot after recent resets. Here’s what to anticipate and how to participate.

As South Africa’s luck runs out with the final draws by ITHUBA on Wednesday 13 May 2026, expectation remains low for Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2.

While previous draws have offered substantial payouts, recent wins have reset the jackpot significantly. The forthcoming draw on Wednesday 13 May 2026 will present a grand prize of R14.5 million, far behind PowerBall as South Africa’s most lucrative lotto option.

However, given the recent big win announced earlier, ITHUBA has yet to confirm if the winner has come forward, urging players to recheck their tickets. For novices, Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 runs twice weekly, giving participants additional chances to strike it rich. Players select their numbers via Quick Pick, with historical data suggesting lower average winning payouts compared to alternative games. Despite this, the draw maintains a loyal following.

It is possible to purchase tickets at authorized retailers or via online platforms by creating an account. Additionally, South African banks, including FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Absa, and Capitec, allow digital participation—an essential adaptation as Sizekhaya Holdings is set to take over operations. Regardless of where the prize is claimed, gaming apps and physical retailers facilitate ticket purchases, with sales closing hours before the draw.

While newer lotteries like Mega Millions can be played via lawful international entry methods, domestic players still rely on local games. As the end of an era under ITHUBA approaches, speculation continues over how Sizekhaya Holdings’ takeover may impact future lotto formats. The broader landscape of South African gaming, including ITHUBA’s plans as well as non-lottery news—such as upcoming retail developments and sports updates—remains a talking point ahead of the transition





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ITUBA Lotto Plus 1 And 2 Powerball Sizekhaya Holdings RET4

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