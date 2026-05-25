Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 on Wednesday 27 May 2026: R29-million jackpot for one lucky winner

The national lottery changes hands at the end of May 2026, and all current games will cease operation. Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 on Wednesday 27 May 2026 is the second-last roll ever, and opting for the extra spin is the best money you can ever spend to up your odds.

R29-million Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 on Wednesday 27 May 2026 For the second-last roll , Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 on Wednesday 27 May 2026 is offering a R29-million payday for one lucky winner.

Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 on Wednesday 27 May 2026 will be the second-last roll ever. Plus, earlier this month, there was a big jackpot reset when a (still unclaimed)winner was announced. Because the national lottery changes hands at the end of May 2026, all current games will cease operation. That means there was only so much time for it to recover to its current jackpot figure.

As such, Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 on Wednesday 27 May 2026 sits atin total to play all three. Opting for the extra spin is the best money you can ever spend to up your odds. This is a question that faces every regular player, and the outcome based on stats is pretty clear.

Plus, your odds are actually slightly better for Lotto over PowerBall, with aHOW TO ENTER THE LAST LOTTO GAMES AND CLAIM YOUR WINNINGSDon’t forget that you can buy tickets in-store at any licensed lotto retailer. Alternatively, you can enter online by creating an account with, when Sizekhaya Holdings takes over, and all accounts will be shutdown. Banking apps from FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Absa and Capitec also let you enter digitally.

Remember that ticket sales close at 12:00 AM on the day of the draw. Likewise, depending on how much money you’ve won, there are certain places to claim your winnings





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Lotto Lotto Plus 1 And 2 R29-Million Jackpot Second-Last Roll National Lottery Changes Hands Sizekhaya Holdings Ticket Sales Close At 12:00 AM On The Day Of T Claim Your Winnings

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