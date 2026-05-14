The Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 jackpot on Saturday 16 May 2026 is worth R18-million, which is significantly lower than the previous week's jackpot reset. The national lottery changes hands at the end of May 2026, affecting the jackpot's recovery.

HOW much jackpot for Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 on Saturday 16 May 2026? With days numbered for ITHUBA , how much is the Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 on Saturday 16 May 2026 worth?

Sadly, Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 on Saturday 16 May 2026 is nothing to get too excited about. Following last week’s jackpot reset with the bigwin, the PowerBall’s baby sister is slowly building once again.

However, because the national lottery changes hands at the end of May 2026, there’s little time for it to recover … As such, even with a winless rollover this week, Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 on Saturday 16 May 2026 falls back to justR18-MILLION LOTTO AND LOTTO PLUS 1 AND 2 ON SATURDAY 16 MAY 2026. For first timers, both games play twice a week, which gives you more chances of winning.

Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 require players to choosein total to play all three. Opting for the extra spin is the best money you can ever spend to up your odds.chance of winning. Although the average jackpot payout historically is lower. There are only five more lottos jackpots to be drawn under ITHUBA’s stewardship.

Image: File Don’t forget that you can buy tickets in-store at any licensed lotto retailer. Alternatively, you can enter online by creating an account with, when Sizekhaya Holdings takes over, and all accounts will be shutdown. Banking apps from FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Absa and Capitec also let you enter digitally.

Remember that ticket sales close atLikewise, depending on how much money you’ve won, there are certain places to claim your winnings:Follow The South African on Facebook for the latest local and international news TEARS, a Cape Town-based animal rescue and rehabilitation organisation, is asking for assistance after being impacted by the recent storms. Transfer deal developments are in full swing. New reports say Kaizer Chiefs have also turned attention to Golden Arrows midfielder Ayabulela Maxwele.

Zimbabwe’s High Court has acquitted former Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi after he spent nearly 11 months in remand prison. Take a look at what the weather has in store for South Africa’s nine provinces this Thursday, 14 May 2026





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lotto Lotto Plus 1 And 2 Jackpot ITHUBA Sizekhaya Holdings FNB Nedbank Standard Bank Absa Capitec Animal Rescue And Rehabilitation Organisation Weather

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results: Tuesday, 12 May 2026A total of R600 000 in jackpots is up for grabs tonight! Here are your winning Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for 12 May 2026.

Read more »

The Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for Tuesday, 12 May 2026Today’s Daily Lotto jackpot stands at an estimated R450 000. If you want to win your share of the jackpot, you have to play!

Read more »

Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus Results for Wednesday, 13 May 2026The Daily Lotto jackpot stands at an estimated R400 000, and winners who win R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling and financial advice. The Lotto jackpot stands at an estimated R5 million, while the Lotto Plus 1 offers R3,5 million and the Lotto Plus 2, R6 million.

Read more »

The Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 results for Wednesday, 13 May 2026Today’s Lotto jackpot stands at an estimated R5 million, while the Lotto Plus 1 offers R3,5 million and the Lotto Plus 2, R6 million.

Read more »